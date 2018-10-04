India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw and other centurions on Test debut for India

1. Lala Amarnath – 118

The former Indian skipper and the outspoken cricketer achieved that feat in 1933 against England at Mumbai. It was the first time an Indian batsman registered a hundred on Test debut.

2. Deepak Shodhan – 110

The Gujarat left-hander made the mark against Pakistan at Kolkata in 1952. But he played just three Tests for India and made 181 runs at 60.33. Why he did not play more cricket for India remains a baffling question.

3. AG Kripal Singh – 100

The fluent stroke-maker who played for Madras and Hyderabad achieved the feat against New Zealand at his home ground Hyderabad. But remainder of his career was a disappointment and played just 14 matches.

4. Abbas Ali Baig – 112

The elegant shot maker from Hyderabad scored a debut Test hundred against England at Manchester in 1959. But unfortunately, he played only nine more Tests for India in the next decade and it remains a tragic story but went on to play more than 200 Ranji Trophy games.

5. Hanumant Singh – 105

Born in a royal family in Rajasthan, Hanumant Singh made his debut ton against England at Delhi in 1964. But like AG Kripal Singh, Hanumant Singh too played only sporadically for India ending up with just 14 matches against his name. However, later he served as an ICC match referee for a few years.

6. GR Viswanath – 137

The Little Master began his Test career with a duck but made a hundred in the second innings against Australia at Kanpur in 1969. He played 91 Tests for India and scored 6080 runs with 14 hundreds and remains a magician in the hearts of cricket fans.

7. Surinder Amarnath - 124

The son of Lala Amarnath was a prodigious talent in his younger days and underlined the thought with a hundred on his Test debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 1976. But he too could not cement his place for India played only 10 matches.

8. Mohammad Azharuddin – 110

The stylist from Hyderabad achieved the feat against England at his beloved Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 1984. He had a stellar career as captain and batsman for India playing 99 Tests. He is also one of the very few batsmen who scored a hundred on his first and last Test matches.

9. Pravin Amre – 103

The Mumbaikar, who was blessed with a tight technique, made his debut hundred against South Africa at Durban in 1992 against some of the fiercest bowlers like Allan Donald. But it remained his only hundred in 11 Tests as Amre slowly petered out.

10 Sourav Ganguly – 131

The ‘God of Off-Side' made his name immortal in the record books at the Mecca of Cricket Lord's in 1996. And the Bengal left-hander went onto play more than 100 Tests and captained India in some stirring moments.

11. Virender Sehwag – 105

The Delhi Dasher announced his arrival in Test cricket in some style - a quick hundred against a set of fiery South African pacers at Bloemfontein in 2001. It was just the beginning to career in which he hammered to submission bowlers around the world including two 300s.

12 Suresh Raina – 120

The elegant left-hander made his debut century against Sri Lanka at SSC, Colombo in 2010. But he could not replicate the success in the next 18 matches and that ton remains his only one on Tests till date.

13. Shikhar Dhawan – 187

The Delhi left-hander replaced his senior statemate Virender Sehwag in the line-up and battered the Australians at Mohali in 2013 with a brutal hundred. He struggles in this format especially away from home but Dhawan is still a force to be reckoned with.

14. Rohit Sharma – 127

The stylish Mumbai batsman got his chance to play Tests after a long wait and exploited it in the first instance against the West Indies at Kolkata in 2013. It was the farewell series of Sachin Tendulkar. However, since then Rohit has not managed to win a permanent place in the Test format.