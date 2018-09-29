India Vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw likely to make his Test debut on October 4

The youngster who was included in the India squad for the last two Test matches against England couldn't get a chance there but if reports are to be believed then the 19-year-old will open the innings against West Indies.

A Times of India report quoted sources as saying that the youngster will also remain in contention when India leave for Australia in December.

The right-handed batsman has been in red-hot form lately. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy - the domestic he has played knocks of 98, 60 and 129. Shaw has been doing exceptionally well in the domestic circuit and is already being hailed as the next big thing in the Indian cricket.

Tamil Nadu cricketer Murali Vijay, who had a disastrous tour of England and sent back after the first three Tests, will not be considered for the two-Test series. Same would be the case with Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was awarded the man of the tournament in the just concluded Asia Cup for his brilliant exploits with the white ball. Dhawan's performance with the red ball has been tad disappointing and the team management might be just inclined to look beyond him for the opening responsibility.

As per the Times of India report, the left-handed batsman's performance in the limited-overs tournament in Dubai will not earn him a spot in the Test squad. It is also being hinted that Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma will make Test comeback and lend his services at No. 5. While Rishabh Pant would perform his duties from behind the wicket and Hanuma Vihari - who scored a brilliant fifty in his debut innings under testing English conditions - will also get his due and retain his place.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma will be able to clear their fitness test on Sunday before the team gets announced. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya might be rested for the Tests.

The focus will also be on in-form Mayank Agarwal as the Karnataka batsman is doing well in the domestic and first-class cricket.