India Vs West Indies: Rahkeem Cornwall, the world's heaviest cricketer, gets Cheteshwar Pujara as his maiden Test scalp

The 26-year-old off-spinner became the heaviest Test cricketer ever, beating Australia's Warwick Armstrong who weighed 133-139 kg.

The Antiguan has been grabbing the limelight due to his bulky size as he weighs in excess of 140 kilograms. He is the heaviest Test cricketer at the moment. Overweight cricketers are a rarity in world cricket nowadays.

Cornwall had a dream debut as he grabbed the wicket of India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in his third of the match. Batting at 6, Pujara looked to cut the spinner but played it straight into the hands of Sharmah Brooks at backward point. He was also involved in the wicket of KL Rahul as he caught the India opener at first slip off Jason Holder's delivery.

Having impressed for Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Championship, Cornwall was included in the 13-man squad selected for the Windies.

The six-foot five-inch 26-year-old has taken 260 wickets in 55 first-class matches and will be handed his chance to shine on the international stage in the two-match series, which begins on August 22.

Cornwall, who featured in an ODI against England for the West Indies Cricket Board President's XI in 2017, has also proven himself as a lower-order batsman, averaging just under 25 in 97 innings.