He came, he 'Shaw', he conquered: Twitterati laud Prithvi Shaw for his maiden Test ton on debut

Rajkot, Oct 4: Teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw lived up to the billings and hype as he notched up a superb century on his Test debut and became the youngest Indian player to do so.

He's the 15th Indian reach the triple-figure mark in his first Test match. The 18-year-old notched up his ton off just 99 deliveries and sent a clear signal in the cricketing circuit that he's going to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. The right-handed batsman played all kinds of strokes in his aggressive brand of game against West Indies here on Thursday (October 4).

Shaw made history early in the afternoon session when he punched Keemo Paul through the covers for two. Interestingly, Shaw's ton on his Ranji Trophy debut came at the same venue.

Shaw was given his chance at the top of the order at the expense of Shikhar Dhawan, who was dropped for the two-match series after struggling during the recent tour of England.

Shaw is the second-youngest Indian to reach three figures in the longest format, Sachin Tendulkar holding that record courtesy of his century against England in 1990 at the age of 17 years and 107 days.

Here's how Cricketers, experts, and celebrities reacted on Twitter on Shaw's century:

Earlier in the day, the teenager became the youngest Indian to score a half-century on Test debut and steered the team to 133 for one at lunch on day one of the series-opener.

He was not facing one of the best attacks but the 18-year-old Shaw gave ample evidence of his brilliance in an unbeaten 75 off 74 balls.

Shaw, who became the 293rd cricketer to represent India in Tests, showed supreme confidence from ball one, on which he offered a watchful leave.

The youngster punched the second ball he faced towards the cover boundary for a three, his first runs in international cricket, easing whatever nerves were left inside him. Pacer Shannon Gabriel was clocking in the higher 140kph but that did not faze Shaw.

Shaw, however, continued batting with confidence and his first boundary came in the second over bowled by Keemo Paul, another back-foot punch towards the point boundary. He got more aggressive in Paul's following over, hitting him for three fours as the pacer was duly punished for bowling far too many loose deliveries.