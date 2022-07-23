India vs WI 1st ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

With 14 runs to defend in the final over, India pacer Mohammed Siraj held on to his nerve and prevented Romario Shepherd (39* off 25) and Akeal Hosein (32* off 32) from crossing the winning line.

Shepherd - who was included in the playing eleven in place of Jason Holder - played an entertaining knock and gave the Indian camp some jitters with his explosive hits but in the end, he couldn't finish the game, to his disappointment.

Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal were the pick of the bowlers for India as the duo returned with two wickets apiece. Chahal was slightly expensive as he finished with figures of 2/58. While Siraj ended his quota of 10 overs with 2/57.

For West Indies, Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) were the ones who slammed the fifties, and Shepherd's knock in the death overs will give them the confidence to do well in the second ODI on Sunday at the same venue. The hosts will be looking to force the series to a decider with a win in the next tie.

For India, the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan (97) and Shubman Gill (64) was the highlight with the bat as the duo shared a stand of 119 runs for the first wicket. Both the players dominated West Indies bowlers throughout their stay at the crease.

Shreyas Iyer (54) was the third Indian batter to slam a fifty but all three of their top run scorers threw their wickets away. India's inexperienced middle-order failed to capitalise upon the start the openers gave as the hosts came back strongly with the ball in the final 15 overs. With the start they got, the Indians should have posted in excess of 350 but credit goes to the WI bowlers for preventing Dhawan & Co. from getting past 308.

Here we take a look at the award winners and the post-match comments from the 1st ODI:

Player of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (IND) - Prize Money - $500

Shikhar Dhawan, the winning captain and player of the match: Disappointed not to get the 100, but it was a good effort by the team. We good a good score in the end. There were nerves in the end and didn't expect it to turn that way. We kept our cool and one small change in the end where we pushed the fine leg back and that really helped us. The discussion was to use the bigger side as much as we can and we want to keep on learning and make ourselves better for the rest of the competition.

Nicholas Pooran, the losing skipper: Feels like a win for us. Bittersweet, but yeah we keep talking about batting 50 overs and everyone saw what we are capable of and hopefully we can go strength to strength from here. Looking forward to the rest of the series. It was a good batting track and our bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them. It's difficult to lose but we will take this one. We need to believe in each other and I keep telling everyone that we will have our challenges, but important to focus on the positives.