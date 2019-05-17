Cricket

India Women A team to visit Australia for the first time in history

By
Melbourne, May 17: India women's A team will embark on its maiden tour to Australia in December this year for a limited-overs series, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday (May 17).

The series is a part of an agreement between CA and BCCI to host annual A series between the two nations. The first such series was held in October last year, when Australia A toured India for one-day and T20 series.

During the tour, India A will play three one-dayers and as many T20 matches in Brisbane and Gold Coast respectively starting December 12.

The three ODIs between India 'A' and Australia 'A' will be played in Brisbane on December 12, 14 and 16 while the T20 matches will be hosted by Gold Coast December 19, 21 and 23.

"Hosting the first A tour for our female cricketers is another important step in the evolution of the National Talent Pathway," Australia's Female High Performance Manager Shawn Flegler said in a statement.

"A lot of work has gone into the women's pathway and we've already seen numerous players come through the system and show they are capable to taking the next step to international level.

"We now have annual tours for our Australia Under 19 team, the Women's National Performance Squad is in its third year and now being able to schedule regular Australia A tours, both at home and away is the icing on the cake."

 
Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
