India World Cup 2019 squad: Khaleel, Saini, Chahar, Avesh to be net bowlers for Team India in UK

"The players will assist the Indian team in its World Cup preparation," said the BCCI in a statement hours after announcing the 15-member squad for the mega event beginning May 30.

WC Squad: Karthik preferred over Pant

All four bowlers are currently playing for different teams in the IPL. Saini has impressed while playing for the RCB and so has Deepak Chahar, who has taken 10 wickets in the competition so far.

Khan and Ahmed can too generate decent pace and their services will come in handy during the Indian team's net sessions in England. However, they both have not had much to do in the IPL, having played just one game each for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Here's why Karthik picked over Pant

Earlier in the day, the selectors announced the 15-member Indian squad for the mega event, starting May 30. Veteran Dinesh Karthik pipped talented youngster Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicketkeeper's slot.

There were no surprises as the MSK Prasad-headed selection committee maintained continuity in their choices with the only topic of discussion being the second wicketkeeper. The 33-year-old Karthik got the nod ahead of the 21-year-old Pant despite an indifferent IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The second wicketkeeper comes into play only if Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) is injured. We went ahead with Karthik because of his experience in big matches," Prasad said while announcing the squad here.

Dream come true, says Shankar

The side, expectedly led by Virat Kohli, comprises five specialist batsmen, two wicketkeepers, three fast bowlers, three all-rounders and two specialist spinners. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar made it for his "three-dimensional" qualities.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh karthik, Ravindra Jadeja.

