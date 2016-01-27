Indian flag hoisted in Pakistan, one arrested

Islamabad, Jan 27: A man has been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province for hoisting Indian flag at the roof of his house, media reported.
Man identified as Umar Daraz, a die-hard fan of swashbuckling Indian batsman Virat Kohli, hoisted the Indian flag at the roof of his house in Okara district of Punjab province, reported Daily Pakistan.com,citing BBC Urdu.
Daraz had done this to show his love for the cricketer.
Police was informed by the locals about the flag hoisting. A case has been registered against Umar Daraz under MPO-16 and Section 123-A of Pakistan Penal Code.
"We raided the house of Umar Daraz and seized the Indian flag from his rooftop," Muhammad Jamil, a police official, said. He said the police have arrested Daraz and registered a case under the Maintenance of Public Order.
He was presented in court the same day and was remanded into police custody.
