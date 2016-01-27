Indian flag hoisted in Pakistan, one arrested

Daraz had done this to show his love for the cricketer.

Police was informed by the locals about the flag hoisting. A case has been registered against Umar Daraz under MPO-16 and Section 123-A of Pakistan Penal Code.

"We raided the house of Umar Daraz and seized the Indian flag from his rooftop," Muhammad Jamil, a police official, said. He said the police have arrested Daraz and registered a case under the Maintenance of Public Order.

He was presented in court the same day and was remanded into police custody.

OneIndia News (With inputs from agency)