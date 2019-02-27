Cricket

Injured Kane Richardson to return from India tour

By
Bengaluru, February 27: Australian fast bowler, Kane Richardson, will return home from the tour of India after being ruled out with injury.

Australian support team physiotherapist, David Beakley, said: "Kane reported some left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I in Vizag. Unfortunately, he has not recovered well enough in order to play a further part in the tour. Kane will return home to continue his rehabilitation, and we monitor his progress over the coming weeks."

The Australian selectors have nominated Andrew Tye as the replacement player. Tye along with Shaun Marsh will join the squad in Hyderabad on Thursday (February 28).

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
