Inzamam ul Haq undergoes angioplasty, former Pakistan captain stable after surgery

Inzamam was complaining about chest pain over the last three days and the initial testing had cleared him but further tests on him revealed that he had suffered a heart attack, reported ESPNcricinfo.

He was then rushed for surgery. As per his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation. The 51-year-old Inzamam is Pakistan's highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches, and the country's third-highest in Tests with 8829 runs in 119 matches.

He was also among the country's most successful captains. Inzamam had retired from the international game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019.

He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.

PCB makes frontal move on PSL

In an unrelated news, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, one time teammate of Inzamam, chaired the meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council and the board has offered support to all the six franchises involved with the league.

"As part of its commitment and resolve to assist and support the franchises so that they can continue to play their crucial role in the growth of cricket in Pakistan, the PCB has offered the following to the six franchises," said the board in its official statement.

The PCB has now offered Covid-19 relief for PSL 5 and 6 to all the franchises along with an increased share from the Central Pool of Revenue (CPR) for PSL.

The board has also told the franchises that there will be a fixation of dollar rate from the coming season of the PSL.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: "Taking into the account legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchisees with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns.

"The PCB expects the franchisees to accept this offer so that we can switch our focus on strengthening the PSL brand," he added.