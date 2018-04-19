IPL 2018: Any total looks chaseable now, says Robin Uthappa

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders breach Rajasthan Royals' fortress, thrash RR by 7 wickets | Match Scorecard

With three wins from five matches, Uthappa said he is satisfied with KKR's progress in the tournament. "We are happy in the position we are. We are at the top and might have played a game more but we played good cricket. It is important to peak at the right time," he said.

"It is a two-halve tournament. Initially we were looking to qualify for the playoffs, you need the momentum. After six games we would have a nice break so we are quite happy where we are. Every game is important for us," said Uthappa.

CHECK OUT: IPL Special Page | MyKhel Fantasy League

The 32-year-old was also happy with his batting form after making useful contributions in the middle order. "I did not have a good domestic season but I always felt I was striking the ball well. That is what I feel now. Need to get better and better," said Uthappa.

So glad to see the babies r settling in, Curran Mavi & Gill. Dk Piyush Rana Kuldeep Robbie all showing the way to them. Sunil remains Sunil & Andre & Lynn ready to explode. Wow! Am I glad to be in ur team! #KKRHaiTaiyaar — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 18, 2018

He also praised Man of the Match Nitesh Rana, who has scored 162 in five matches so far. "I feel Rana is a very fine batsman with a mature head on his shoulders. We have not shuffled much with batting order and the top three have been almost the same. We tried but had to revert soon to same top order," he said. "If Sunil Narine and 'lynny' click at the top and likes of Rana, I, Dinesh Karthick and Russel coming in things do look nice. That has been working for us."

IPL Schedule | Points Table

When asked to compare between two captains -- Gautam Gambhir and now Dinesh Karthik, Uthappa said: "They were different kind of personalities. Karthik is more composed and thinks a lot but also gives space to players to play with their instincts while Gambhir is more proactive."

Marvellous job 👏

Vice-Captain @robbieuthappa's scintillating knock of 4⃣8⃣ made sure that the momentum was always on our side. 😍#RRvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/mLSoteoBOG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 19, 2018

Rahane shoulders blame for loss

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane blamed himself for the loss against KKR. "I feel it was a different wicket from what we played on against Delhi Daredevils. It was slow and ball was also keeping low. I feel it was my responsibility to take that innings forward," he said. "It is hard to recover from slow start because T20 is all about one or two big overs. I was batting well at the other and wanted to continue till the 14th or 15th over."

Rahane also refused to blame his bowlers for the debacle. "Not really, our bowlers have done a good job in all three matches. In T20 sometimes you go for runs but we have a good combination. When you lose people start talking about bad bowling or batting," he said, adding that the fielding was not up to the mark and there was scope for much improvement.