IPL 2018: Backing Rana has paid off: Kallis

CHECK OUT: IPL Special Page | MyKhel Fantasy League | Nitish Rana Profile

Displaying poise and panache in equal measure, the left-handed batsman has been the backbone of the Knight Riders batting and his part-time off-spin has come handy in giving breakthroughs. "We had given him a message that he will be a settled member in the side and he just needs to showcase his talent. We are backing him 100 per cent and certainly it has paid off," Kallis said of Rana who has got two Man of the Match awards this season.

A new week with new challenges and we go again! 💪🏼

Skipper @DineshKarthik and Assistant Coach Simon Katich discussing tactics at training 😎#KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2018 #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/90MRKGHBWc — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 23, 2018

It was during their first leg match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai last year when the Kolkata team spotted Rana. Batting at no 3, Rana smashed a 29-ball 50 to help MI secure a four-wicket win and was adjudged Man of The Match.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad | KKR Schedule & Results

"He played well against us in Mumbai. We had heard some good things about him but perhaps didn't get as many games for MI as he would have liked. He certainly has got a bright future with KKR," Kallis said.

Nitish Rana has delivered another Man-Of-The-Match performance. Has been the top performer in all the games KKR has won thus far. Well done. #RRvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 18, 2018

Having lost to Kings XI Punjab by DLS method here on April 21, KKR have slipped to third place, two points behind leaders Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in the league standings. They next take on Delhi Daredevils in the return leg fixture on April 27.

IPL Schedule | Points Table

"We are in the mid table now, the other end would not have been nice. We have played some good cricket. It's nice to get a few days off and regroup in Delhi and hope to return to winning ways," Kallis said as the KKR team enjoyed a day's break playing golf for charity.

KKR star all-rounder Andre Russell pulled his hamstring during their match against Kings XI Punjab but assistant coach Simon Katich said the Jamaican will be fit and fine. "We rely on Andre because he will be fit," he said of Russell.

This season KKR team enforced no plastic cheer items by the sponsors at Eden Gardens, with strictly no plastic bags allowed & all KKR flags in cloth with sticks in recycled paper.



KKR hai Zimmedar!! 😇😇@KKRiders @VenkyMysore @jacqueskallis75 pic.twitter.com/BScWurTHS7 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 23, 2018