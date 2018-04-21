IPL 2018: Live Updates: Lynn's blitz powers KKR to 191/7 before bowlers script comeback in death

Ashwin immediately opted to chase against hosts at the iconic Eden Gardens in the day-night game. KXIP have made just one change to their side as they have replaced pacer Mohit Sharma with Ankit Rajpoot. Rajpoot last year played for Kolkata.

KKR, on the other hand, have not made any changes to their side.

"We are going to bowl first. This is sort of a fortress for the KKR and we will try to restrict them to a decent total. We have got one change. Mohit Sharma goes out and Ankit Rajpoot comes in," said Ashwin after winning the toss.

Local captain Karthik said he would also have done the same, "We would've bowled first as well. Looks like a good wicket and it will remain same. We have made no changes. It's been a good start and it's important we stay consistent."

Two big hitting Jamaicans -- Andre Russell and Chris Gayle -- will be up against each other today and it will be interesting to see who comes out better.

Gayle was at his best on Friday night when he smashed this season's first century -- a 63-ball 104 not out -- at the expense of one of the best bowling outfits, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 38-year-old left-handed swashbuckler smashed 11 sixes, seven of them coming against the world's top ranked T20 international bowler Rashid Khan, and gave a fitting response to his critics after top-rank humiliation he had faced at the last IPL auctions where he went unsold on day one.

The battle at the Eden Gardens will see Gayle facing the spin challenge of KKR with West Indies teammate Sunil Narine and India sensation Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack that also has Piyush Chawla and part-timer Nitish Rana.

Kings XI Punjab look a transformed unit under India discard Ravichandran Ashwin. They now seem to be on a mission with a top-heavy batting comprising KL Rahul and Gayle followed by the flair of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair.

Interestingly, both the teams are being led by Tamil Nadu cricketers. Ashwin is leading KXIP while KKR is being led by veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik.

Playing XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav