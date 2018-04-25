IPL 2018: Batsmen let us down, says disappointed Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians, who have now lost five out of their six matches, made tough weather of a small target as they folded up for just 87 runs on a track where the ball was coming gripping off the wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma was more than disappointed.

"We have got ourselves to blame. We should chased down 118 on any wicket, but we didn't show character, while the Sunrisers did. I'm very happy with the way we bowled, but the batsmen let us down once again," said Rohit.

"There are so many points that I can talk about, but don't want to pinpoint faults now. We needed to show some intent, which we have to do. We knew it was a tough chase, shot making wasn't easy, so we wanted to have intent at the start. Sunrisers bowlers bowled in the right areas, kept us guessing and we couldn't recover. Few of us played some bad shots, including myself," said Rohit.

For Sunrisers, every bowler did well, but it was pacer Siddarth Kaul who impressed mightly. Kaul returned with figures of 3/23 in his four overs.

After the match Siddarth Kaul said, "It's a great feeling when you perform for your team, especially when it's pressure time. I think the domestic season went really well.

"I got into the India A team and then I was selected for the Indian team. Feels great when you reach the higher level. You have to just keep doing the right work. I was keeping the basics right, and it works every time," said the pacer.

Man of the match Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spinner, said: "I learnt a lot of things and had a good chat with the coaching staff - Moody, Murali, Laxman - and I just relaxed and enjoyed myself. And it brought me success. Murali told that whatever happens you have to be relaxed and be calm and do the basics right. This game is all about enjoyment. Credit to how the management have kept us whether we win or lose."

SRH captain Kane Williamson was relieved that his side came out victorious despite posting a poor total and lauded the depth in the team.

"Clearly a touch surface. Without a doubt we were expecting a lot more from ourselves with the bat. Set out that if we had 140, we'd have enough runs. Turns out 120 was enough. Altogether it was a fantastic second half for us. Once again, we haven't been able to put a collective performance together. There is depth in our squad which is important," said Williamson.