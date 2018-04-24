IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH four down in powerplay, MI on top

Match Scorecard | IPL Schedule | IPL Special Site

Rohit, who is under pressure as his team has won just one match so far, would be hoping to come to winning ways as Mumbai are playing in their own backyard. Mumbai are playing with an unchanged side and showed his confidence against the side that played against Rajasthan Royals.

"We are gonna bowl first. It is a good pitch and it is hard ground to defend. Not gonna change a lot over the course of 40 overs. It's been a little disappointing in those terms (losing close games). We played good cricket and it is just the finishing touch we are lacking. We played five games so far and we need to understand as a team where we went wrong. It is a fresh game and we want to treat every game as a new game and start afresh because it is important to keep our head straight and work towards the victory. We are unchanged," said Rohit after winning the toss.

Mumbai would be hoping to win this game and give a perfect birthday gift to their mentor and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"We would have liked to bowl as well. It does look like a good surface and whatever we are gonna do, we should do well. We are going with 3 spinners and 3 seamers. Obviously number of injuries with Bhuvneshwar and Billy Stanlake missing out with injuries. Shikhar Dhawan is back in the side. Mohammed Nabi and Basil Thampi are in too. Exciting times for us as some of the guys have got the opportunity for the first time this season. Looking forward to an exciting contest," said Williamson.

In a major setback to Sunrisers, Stanlake has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fractured finger. The tall Aussie pacer has displaced fracture on his right-hand little finger.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have the onerous task of re-discovering their winning touch. MI had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore ended that streak, but the three-wicket defeat in Jaipur to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 22) has put them under tremendous pressure.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul.