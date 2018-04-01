IPL 2018: Chris Gayle shows his 'Bhangra' moves before joining Kings XI Punjab

The veteran West Indies batsman, who was bought by the Punjab franchise for IPL 2018, is in one of the most popular overseas cricketers in the country. Gayle is famous amongst Indian fans for his explosive batting and jolly nature.

The left-handed batsman is always seen partying and chilling out with his teammates during the IPL seasons. The Jamaican never shies from breaking a leg whenever his they play a song and dances along to the tunes of Indian numbers.

Hence, Gayle has decided to treat his fans, especially those from Kings XI Punjab, by uploading a video on his Instagram account. In the video, the 38-year-old could be seen dancing on a Punjabi song on a yacht in the sea.

"#KingGayle👑 coming, India. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #Kings," he captioned the video.

Here's the video:

Gayle hasn't yet joined his new franchise for the eleventh season of the IPL which kicks-off on April 7. The aggressive batsman is expected to join his franchise soon as they are going to play their first game against Delhi Daredevils.

Gayle, who wasn't retained by his previous franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, went unsold twice before being bought by the Punjab franchise.

Interestingly, no team came forward to buy the big Jamaican batsman, who once was the hot favourites of the franchises. Gayle is the only batsman to have scored more than 10000 T20 runs.

Earlier, Gayle - who's very fond of dancing - had claimed during one of his visits to India that he wants to start his own dancing show.

"I think I need to start my own dancing show as most people don't talk about my cricket but only about my dancing skills! When I get the chance I try and show a few moves. Maybe I can learn a few moves from them as well! Once I learn the moves I can implement it on the field as well and then it could be more fun," the explosive left-handed-batsman told during an even in Chennai, an year ago.