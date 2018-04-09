IPL 2018: CSK matches to be held in Chennai despite Cauvery protests: Rajeev Shukla

There have been talks about the match being shifted to the Greenfield Stadium in Thiurvananthapuram, Kerala, after protests erupted across Tamil Nadu related to the Cauvery water issue with Karnataka. In fact, some reports suggested that the entire matches at Chennai could be shifted to other venues including Kerala.

"Chennai match has not been shifted so far. The match will take place in Chennai itself on April 10. We have spoken to the authorities concerned. They have given full assurance that they will be providing adequate security. So far, the match would take place in Chennai and there is no plan to shift it to anywhere else. IPL is one thing that I request everyone to not drag it into political controversies," said Shukla.

A wide spectrum of Tamil Nadu such as writers, artists and politicians had called to boycott IPL matches at Chennai to protest against the delay in Karnataka releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The latest in the chorus was super star Rajnikanth who had announced his entry into active politics couple of months earlier. Kamal Haasan, who also ventured to politics forming his own party recently, had urged people to stay from cricket matches in times of gripping water crisis across the state.

Chennai Super Kings had returned to the IPL after a two-year suspension this year and they made the occasion memorable with a nerve-wrecking one-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 7) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dwayne Bravo led their successful chase with a stunning 30-ball 68 that contained as many as seven sixes.