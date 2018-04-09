IPL 2018: CSK's Kedhav Jadhav ruled out for rest of season with hamstring injury

Preview: CSK vs KKR | Matches won't be shifted out of Chennai

"Unfortunately for us, Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His hamstring scan didn't come back so good. I believe it is a grade two tear. He is going to be out for some time. We haven't picked a replacement yet, We will go through that process," Hussey said ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order," Hussey said.

Moments like these give you a lot of confidence and the energy to keep going! It always feels good when your team mates come running at you after a close win! Feeling Blessed!#TeamCSK #MemorableMoment #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL @IPL @CSKFansOfficial pic.twitter.com/2RQ324lgYS — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) April 9, 2018

Jadhav returned from the dugout for a final over flourish to seal the game in favour of CSK after Dwayne Bravo set up the win.

In the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, needing seven off the last over, an injured Kedar Kadhav (24 not out) played three dot balls as he was unable to run due to a hamstring problem. He then played a shot over fine leg off Mustafizur Rahman followed by a cover drive to end the match on a winning note.

CSK's batting flopped completely against Mumbai as openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu failed along with IPL's highest run-getter Suresh Raina and skipper MS Dhoni. If it hadn't been for Dwayne Bravo's salvo and Jadhav holding fort at the other end, CSK would have succumbed to a defeat.

Thank you everyone for your wishes and applaud! I am humbled and feel proud that I could contribute to the happiness of the CSK fans! What a great start to our campaign!#CSK #IPL2018 #WhistlePodu #CSKFans@ChennaiIPL @CSKFansOfficial @IPL @BCCI pic.twitter.com/JaJ7Sy5pEM — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) April 8, 2018

Soon after the match, Jadhav was overjoyed with his performance. "Moments like these give you a lot of confidence and the energy to keep going! It always feels good when your team mates come running at you after a close win! Feeling Blessed!#TeamCSK #MemorableMoment #WhistlePodu," he tweeted.

Jadhav underwent scans in Chennai on Sunday, hours after CSK's victory in Mumbai. The scans determined the extent of his hamstring injury. Unfortunately for him, that will be the last time he will play for CSK this season.