IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

Chennai, April 3: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is unarguably the most popular franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).
IPL Special Site | CSK Squad | Full Schedule
Despite coming back from a layoff of two years, the franchise's popularity amongst fans hasn't dipped one bit. In fact, Chennai fans are backing the Men In Yellow Jersey and their inspirational skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni with full vigour.
Chennai Super Kings, two-time IPL champions, are going to start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.
Chennai retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis and went on to purchase players like Shane Watson, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav etc.
The team looks settled, although it heavily comprises experienced/veteran players. Still, this team is already billed as one of the top contenders for playoffs stages, due to the presence of Dhoni.
Here's the full schedule of CSK in IPL 2018:
Saturday, April 7
Vs Mumbai Indians @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Tuesday, April 10
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunday, April 15
Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Friday, April 20
Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunday, April 22
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 16:00 IST, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Wednesday, April 25
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, April 28
Vs Mumbai Indians @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Monday, April 30
Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Thursday, May 3
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saturday, May 5
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 16:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Friday, May 11
Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Sunday, May 13
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 16:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Friday, May 18
Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Sunday, May 20
Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.