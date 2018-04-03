IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

IPL Special Site | CSK Squad | Full Schedule

Despite coming back from a layoff of two years, the franchise's popularity amongst fans hasn't dipped one bit. In fact, Chennai fans are backing the Men In Yellow Jersey and their inspirational skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni with full vigour.

Chennai Super Kings, two-time IPL champions, are going to start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

Chennai retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis and went on to purchase players like Shane Watson, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav etc.

The team looks settled, although it heavily comprises experienced/veteran players. Still, this team is already billed as one of the top contenders for playoffs stages, due to the presence of Dhoni.

Here's the full schedule of CSK in IPL 2018:

Saturday, April 7

Vs Mumbai Indians @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tuesday, April 10

Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunday, April 15

Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Friday, April 20

Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunday, April 22

Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 16:00 IST, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Wednesday, April 25

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, April 28

Vs Mumbai Indians @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Monday, April 30

Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Thursday, May 3

Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday, May 5

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 16:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Friday, May 11

Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunday, May 13

Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 16:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Friday, May 18

Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday, May 20

Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai