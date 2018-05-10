IPL 2018: Live Updates: DD Vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, elects to bat in must-win game

IPL Special Site | Schedule | Mykhel Fantasy League | Match Scorecard

A desperate Daredevils will have to learn from the mistakes made in the previous game against Sunrisers as they face the latter at their home ground, Feroz Shah Kolta.

The Shreyas Iyer-led team, who have won just 3 games from ten, will have to win on tonight to have any chance of progressing further in the tournament.

They have looked a better unit ever since Iyer took over the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir but small mistakes at key moments have proved fatal for them. Courtesy a sublime 65 from the highly-talented Prithvi Shaw, Delhi put up a challenging 163 against Sunrisers in their away game at Hyderabad on May 5.

But they were unable to defend 28 runs off the last two overs with the experienced Dan Christian and Trent Boult letting the team down.

The Feroz Shah Kotla has proved to be a high-scoring venue and both the in-form batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer are expected to deliver in the do-or-die affair. Iyer and Shaw's confidence must be a notch higher too, having made the India and India A squads respectively for the UK series.

Besides being named India A captain, Iyer was also picked in the India ODI squad. All-rounder Colin Munro is still hoping that the Daredevils can win all their remaining four matches and be in the reckoning for a play-offs spot.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, must be hoping to maintain the winning momentum for a win tonight would almost ensure they become the first team to enter the playoffs.

Alex Hales has performed at the top in the limited chances he has got and now the team would be hoping that star player, Shikhar Dhawan, is back to his best. Dhawan has had a quiet tournament after scores of 78 and 45 in the first two games.

The bowling is lethal and can defend any total, as it has shown time and again this season. Captain Kane Williamson attributed the Sunrisers' rampaging run to adaptability.