IPL 2018: Never seen shots like ones Rishabh Pant played against SRH: Dilip Vengsarkar

Being one of the greatest exponents of 'Bombay School of Batsmanship', which is a hallmark of purists, Vengsarkar lauded the 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman's unconventional strokeplay during his 63-ball-128 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pant hit some unorthodox lap shot in the last over bowled by India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, scooping the ball over third-man for couple of sixers.

"I saw him (Pant) yesterday. He played superbly. Some of the shots were innovative and I have never seen those shots before. He played extremely well yesterday," Vengsarkar praised Pant.

Pant (20 years, 218 days) hammered unbeaten 128* off 63 to become second youngest batsman in the history of IPL to slam a ton. The talented young batsman from Delhi struck 15 boundaries and 7 maximums in his blistering knock to remind the cricketing fraternity of his batting talent.

He's the thirteenth Indian batsman and 31 overall to hit a century in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). This was the third century of this season after Chris Gayle (KXIP) and Shane Watson (CSK) went into triple-digits.

The southpaw came into bat at a critical situation as Delhi Daredevils lost their openers cheaply in the powerplay but Pant initially took his time to settle and later clobbered every opposition bowler.

While he was generous in praise for Pant, Vengsarkar said that he is a big fan of Dinesh Karthik.

"Yes definitely, DK is another good player, fantastic player, I am a huge fan of DK," Vengsarkar, spoke on the sidelines of the National School Cricket League organised by School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

(With inputs from PTI)