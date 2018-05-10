IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant's blitz takes cricketing fraternity by storm, southpaw hailed on Twitter

IPL Special Site | DD Vs SRH: As it happened

Pant (20 years, 218 days) hammered unbeaten 128* off 63 to become second youngest batsman in the history of IPL to slam a ton. The talented young batsman from Delhi struck 15 boundaries and 7 maximums in his blistering knock to remind the cricketing fraternity of his batting talent.

He's the thirteenth Indian batsman and 31 overall to hit a century in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). This was the third century of this season after Chris Gayle (KXIP) and Shane Watson (CSK) went into triple-digits.

The southpaw came into bat at a critical situation as Delhi Daredevils lost their openers cheaply in the powerplay but Pant initially took his time to settle and later clobbered every opposition bowler.

Pant might not have had a decent outing into the middle as far as his running between the wickets was concerned, but the talented batsman who missed his maiden IPL ton last year against Gujarat Lions (now defunct), kept his wicket intact and went on to smash a memorable century.

Pant, who was involved in two communication breakdowns into the middle and cost his batting partners their wickets, made up for the mistakes and went on to notch his maiden IPL century.

The 20-year-old smashed Hyderabad bowling attack such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul all around the park to prove how good that knock was.

Here's how cricket experts and cricketers reacted after watching the special innings from a special talent like Pant on Twitter:

Virender Sehwag:

Really special innings from Rishabh. Those were not bad balls from Bhuvi in the last over barring the last full toss, but Rishabh Pant is really special and I hope he is nurtured well. #DDvSRH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2018

Sourav Ganguly:

Saw McCullum in 2008..rishab pant innings right up there .. what a knock @bcci.@DelhiDaredevils @ParthJindal11 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 10, 2018

Suresh Raina:

Can't believe what I just saw! Still remember the 97 he scored against GL last year. Unbelievable hitting from @RishabPant777. Great going my boy. Keep it up. #DDvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/AK3mpC29Bx — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 10, 2018

Suryakumar Yadav:

RP Singh:

Absolute carnage stuff from @RishabPant777 tonight!! An innings of 128* off just 63 deliveries is a treat to watch. Way to go Champion! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @DelhiDaredevils #DDvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/QsMEjWhePb — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 10, 2018

Harbhajan Singh:

Simply wow @RishabPant777 you beauty ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💪💪💪💪 @IPL @DelhiDaredevils vs @SunRisers all wicket keepers r on fire 🔥 this ipl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 10, 2018

Aaron Finch:

What an amazing innings from Rishabh Pant. Incredible talent and skill! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) May 10, 2018

Ian Bishop:

Rishabh Pant has got to be one of the most fearless and powerful young batsmen I have ever come across. First T20 💯. Congratulations.👏👏👏👏 — ian bishop (@irbishi) May 10, 2018

Ajit Agarkar:

Incredibly special 💯 by Rishabh Pant #IPL2018 — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) May 10, 2018

Deepdas Gupta:

Wow, that's how good this kid Rishabh Pant is n what he can do when he gets it right. Phenomenal. Was #IshanKishan yesterday n #RishabhPant Happy days....... — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) May 10, 2018

Harsha Bhogle:

Mithali Raj:

Didn’t expect @BhuviOfficial ‘s super bowling to receive this phenomenal response from @RishabPant777 !! Stellar over! The young talents in this year’s IPL are definitely shining bright! Common @SunRisers !! — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 10, 2018

Dean Jones:

Irfan Pathan:

Did I miss this year’s IPL’s best inning??? One line to describe pant’s innings?? #ipl #DDvSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2018

Boria Majumdar:

Sensational from @RishabPant777 This is a statement innings from the young man. I am ready for the national team, can’t be kept out for long. What shotmaking!! #RishabhPant #IPL2018 #DDvsSRH — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 10, 2018

Hemang Badani:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar clobbered like a part timer. A sight never seen this IPL #DDvSRH — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) May 10, 2018