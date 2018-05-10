Cricket

IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant's blitz takes cricketing fraternity by storm, southpaw hailed on Twitter

IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant 63-ball 128* takes cricketing fraternity by storm, southpaw hailed on Twitter

New Delhi, May 10: The cricketing world witnessed the special talent of young Delhi Daredevils batsman Rishabh Pant as the southpaw slammed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 against a quality Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack.

Pant (20 years, 218 days) hammered unbeaten 128* off 63 to become second youngest batsman in the history of IPL to slam a ton. The talented young batsman from Delhi struck 15 boundaries and 7 maximums in his blistering knock to remind the cricketing fraternity of his batting talent.

He's the thirteenth Indian batsman and 31 overall to hit a century in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). This was the third century of this season after Chris Gayle (KXIP) and Shane Watson (CSK) went into triple-digits.

The southpaw came into bat at a critical situation as Delhi Daredevils lost their openers cheaply in the powerplay but Pant initially took his time to settle and later clobbered every opposition bowler.

Pant might not have had a decent outing into the middle as far as his running between the wickets was concerned, but the talented batsman who missed his maiden IPL ton last year against Gujarat Lions (now defunct), kept his wicket intact and went on to smash a memorable century.

Pant, who was involved in two communication breakdowns into the middle and cost his batting partners their wickets, made up for the mistakes and went on to notch his maiden IPL century.

The 20-year-old smashed Hyderabad bowling attack such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul all around the park to prove how good that knock was.

Here's how cricket experts and cricketers reacted after watching the special innings from a special talent like Pant on Twitter:

Story first published: Thursday, May 10, 2018, 23:15 [IST]
