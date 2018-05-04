IPL 2018: Fans irked with Ravindra Jadeja following CSK's humiliating defeat against KKR

IPL SPECIAL SITE | MATCH SCORECARD | MATCH REPORT

Chennai had a rather forgettable day into the middle as MS Dhoni and company did not do well in any department of the game which resulted in their third defeat in the tournament.

Despite getting to a decent start, after being put in to bat first, CSK couldn't do well in the middle and death overs as they posted a below par total and later proved too sloppy with the ball and in the field.

Later, it was their poor fielding that failed CSK to put any pressure on the chasing side as KKR registered a comprehensive 6-wicket win in front of home crowd at Eden Gardens.

Ravindra Jadeja, in particular, had a forgettable outing into the middle as the Saurashtra batsman, who was once again promoted ahead of Dwayne Bravo, failed with the bat. Jadeja scored 12 off as many deliveries and seemed struggling at his end.

However, he kept his wicket intact and stitched a 54-run stand with skipper Dhoni (45* off 23 balls) for the fifth-wicket. But the left-handed batsman's slow batting put extra pressure on the skipper to do the bulk of scoring in the end.

When CSK came out to defend their total of 177, Jadeja - who possesses one of the safest pairs of hands in the business - dropped two back to back catches off consecutive deliveries in the third over. Jadeja gave a reprieve to dangerous looking Sunil Narine, who was batting at 6, and the West Indian went on scoring 26 more runs to his name.

Jadeja, the bowler, was not very effective with the ball either as he finished with ordinary figures of 4-0-39-1.

It was Jadeja's substandard performance with bat and ball and the southpaw's poor fielding that irked the fans who vented their ire on Twitter and criticised him.

Here's what many furious fans had to say about Jadeja, who isn't looking in good touch in the tournament, and his effort tonight.

Poor Ravindra Jadeja.

Forgotten how to bat.

Forgotten how to ball.

Forgotten how to field.

Trying to forget IPL 2018.#KKRvCSK — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 3, 2018

Lovely debut by Jadeja for KKR. Deserves man of the match. #KKRvCSK — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 3, 2018

How often will you see spinners bowling 18-19-20th overs in a T20 game? Also, wondering when #CSK will start thinking of sending Bravo ahead of Jadeja... #KKRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 3, 2018

Kadavule Jadeja mattum out aaidave koodadhu....🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 By KKR fans — Sathish (@actorsathish) May 3, 2018

Jadeja can't bat. Jadeja can't bowl. Jadeja can perfectly fit in an HR role #CSKvsMI — Cricket Bakchod (@Cric_bakchod) April 28, 2018

CSK so far have been winning games with 10 men, given that Jadeja neither bowls nor bats. In other words, Jadeja is now a project manager. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) April 29, 2018

Dear @msdhoni & @SPFleming7, will you please let us know the role of Jadeja? Why he is in CSK's playing XI? What is his role actually? A batsman or bowler? Be it whatever, he is doing terrible things. Please DROP him. — Dhoni's Boy (@anilSmsd7) May 3, 2018

👉Batting: 12 Runs Off 12 Balls

👉Bowling:4 Ovrs,39 Runs.Econ 9.8

👉Fielding: 2 Dropped Catches



Complete All-round Performance By Legendary Sir Jadeja.... For #KKR 😂🙏👏#KKRvCSK #KKRvsCSK — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 3, 2018

How Dhoni sees Jadeja



Vs



How everyone sees Jadeja.#KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/c1UfHGP6MJ — Chetan_K (@ChetanK1007) May 3, 2018

2 Catches Dropped In 2 Balls By Sir Jadeja. Don't Blame Me. It's Really Difficult To Focus On The Ball And Twitter At The Same Time. 🙄 #KKRvCSK #KKRvsCSK — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 3, 2018

Jadeja is such a waste of space for CSK man. — Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) May 3, 2018

Some of you said, Jadeja is a great fielder and that’s why he’s in the team.. I hope you saw the last two balls and him dropping two absolute sitters... LOLS — Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) May 3, 2018

What happened to Jadeja's catching today? He is playing purely as a fielder & yet... This is like the project manager unable to use Excel. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 3, 2018

Usually, you will rarely see Jadeja dropping a catch and Jadeja dropping two consecutive catches might not have happened in Cricket history.. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 3, 2018

Jadeja dropped two consecutive catches, yet 3 players came up to pat his back, coz Dhoni's brother in law. #CSKvsKKR — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 3, 2018

MS Dhoni to Sir Jadeja right now : pic.twitter.com/tA6cY7wWl8 — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) May 3, 2018

Sir jadeja knew that no one would believe that even Jadeja can drop catches, so he dropped two catches in a row to make people believe. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 3, 2018