IPL 2018: Fans irked with Ravindra Jadeja following CSK's humiliating defeat against KKR

Image Courtesy: BCCI

Kolkata, May 4: Promising young batsman Shubman Gill notched up his maiden IPL half-century as clinical Kolkata Knight Riders defeated table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their home-leg encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 here on Thursday (May 3).

Chennai had a rather forgettable day into the middle as MS Dhoni and company did not do well in any department of the game which resulted in their third defeat in the tournament.

Despite getting to a decent start, after being put in to bat first, CSK couldn't do well in the middle and death overs as they posted a below par total and later proved too sloppy with the ball and in the field.

Later, it was their poor fielding that failed CSK to put any pressure on the chasing side as KKR registered a comprehensive 6-wicket win in front of home crowd at Eden Gardens.

Ravindra Jadeja, in particular, had a forgettable outing into the middle as the Saurashtra batsman, who was once again promoted ahead of Dwayne Bravo, failed with the bat. Jadeja scored 12 off as many deliveries and seemed struggling at his end.

However, he kept his wicket intact and stitched a 54-run stand with skipper Dhoni (45* off 23 balls) for the fifth-wicket. But the left-handed batsman's slow batting put extra pressure on the skipper to do the bulk of scoring in the end.

When CSK came out to defend their total of 177, Jadeja - who possesses one of the safest pairs of hands in the business - dropped two back to back catches off consecutive deliveries in the third over. Jadeja gave a reprieve to dangerous looking Sunil Narine, who was batting at 6, and the West Indian went on scoring 26 more runs to his name.

Jadeja, the bowler, was not very effective with the ball either as he finished with ordinary figures of 4-0-39-1.

It was Jadeja's substandard performance with bat and ball and the southpaw's poor fielding that irked the fans who vented their ire on Twitter and criticised him.

Here's what many furious fans had to say about Jadeja, who isn't looking in good touch in the tournament, and his effort tonight.

Story first published: Friday, May 4, 2018, 2:05 [IST]
