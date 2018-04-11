IPL 2018: Fans troll KKR's Vinay Kumar after 17-run last over against Chennai

Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL.... — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 11, 2018

Absolutely.Its game of cricket. Wish u all the luck for future buddy — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 11, 2018

Chennai Super Kings needed 17 off the last over to win the match at MA Chidambaram stadium and Vinay Kumar started off the proceedings with a near chest-high no-ball that was muscled for a six by Dwayne Bravo.

Several KKR fans took to twitter to troll Vinay Kumar and several tweets were downright abusive. However, left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan consoled Vinay Kumar and said such things do happen on a cricket field.

He then followed it up with a third-ball wide and in the fifth ball Vinay Kumar produced a length ball on the middle stump that was carted by Ravindra Jadeja for a huge six to seal a stunning run chase.

Thus the Chennai Super Kings made a winning return to their home venue Chepauk scoring a last-gap five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The match was marked by brilliant hitting by Kolkata's Andre Russel and Sam Billings of Chennai Super Kings. Russel and Billings together smashed 16 sixes and the stand out shot was the Kolkatan's 105-metre monster off Dwayne Bravo that sailed over the stadium into the streets.

For the Chennai Super Kings, the biggest challenge before the game was to keep their emotions in control.

"The crowd deserved the first innings, the second innings," Dhoni said.

"Everybody has his own emotion levels, but in the dugout we like to keep faith in our batsmen or bowler in a particular time. Positive energy helps," said Dhoni.

"My pulse rises too, and that's why we have a dressing room. You can't express yourself much in the dugout; I express myself in the dressing room. If you're too expressive in the field, then commentators get a lot of things to talk about," said Dhoni.

Sam Billings, whose superb knock of 56 helped CSK post a nail-biting win, said, "It was a pleasure to play in a team of legends - with Raina, Dhoni and Harbhajan."

"Mike Hussey's batting coach as well, so need to learn as much as I can from these guys. We keep options in our head, but you have to keep three different plans in place," he added.