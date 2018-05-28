IPL 2018: Full list of award winners at the 11th edition

Mumbai, May 27: Chennai Super Kings gave a perfect finish to their dream run as they lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday (May 27).

Chasing a competitive total of 179, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson slammed an unbeaten ton to guide Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It took him 10 balls for Watson to get off the mark, but the veteran cricketer proved age is just a number and smashed a brutal 117 not out from only 57 deliveries to steer the Super Kings home.

Watson smashed eight sixes and 11 fours to seal another IPL crown for Chennai on their return to the tournament following a two-year ban following corruption allegations.

With this win, MS Dhoni lifted his third IPL trophy and equalled Rohit Sharma who has also led Mumbai Indians to as many IPL triumphs.

As the curtains came down on the 11th edition of IPL, individual awards were given away. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson and Kings XI Punjab pacer won the Orange and Purple Cap awards respectively.

1. IPL 2018 Winner - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL Trophy, all under MS Dhoni, to equal Mumbai Indians - who have also won three IPL titles. The MS Dhoni-led side received Rs 20 crore prize money and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes. Previous Champions: 2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC) 2010 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2011 - CSK 2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI) 2014 - KKR 2015 - MI 2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2017 - MI 2. Runner-up - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) SRH got Rs 12.50 crore and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes. Previous losing finalists: 2008 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2010 - Mumbai Indians (MI) 2011 - RCB 2012 - CSK 2013 - CSK 2014 - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2015 - CSK 2016 - RCB 2017 - Rising Pune Supergiant 3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament) - Kane Williamson (SRH) SRH captain Williamson scored runs from 17 matches (8 50s, Highest 84). The award carries Rs 10 lakh and trophy. The New Zealand captain received the award. Previous Winners: 2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 616 runs 2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572 2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618 2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608 2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733 2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733 2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660 2015 - David Warner (SRH) - 562 2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973 2017 - David Warner (SRH) - 641 runs 4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in tournament) - Andrew Tye (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab pacer Andrew Tye took 24 wickets in 14 matches (Best 4/16) and bagged the Purple Cap. The Aussie pacer played on the day and grabbed a four-for in that game as well. Last season, he took 12 wickets from 6 games for The GujaratLions. Rs 10 lakh and trophy. Previous winners 2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 22 wickets 2009 - RP Singh (DC) - 23 2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC) - 23 2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) - 28 2012 - Morne Morkel (DD) - 25 2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 32 2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) - 23 2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 26 2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 23 2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 26 Stylish Player of the Season - Rishabh Pant Delhi Daredevils' wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was named the FBBStylish Player of the Season for playing some very innovative shots and entertaining knocks all through this season. He collected a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. The left-handed stylish batsman scored 684 runs in 14 games. Super Striker of the Season: Sunil Narine (KKR) The West Indies all-rounder from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was given the award of Super Striker of the Season as he played some sensational innings while opening the batting for KKR. Narine scored 357 runs in 16 games for KKR this season. Perfect Catch of the Season - Trent Boult The New Zealand pacer took a brilliant single-handed catch near the boundary rope and stunned Virat Kohli - the batsman. Rishabh Pant collected the cheque of Rs 10 lakh on his behalf. Emerging player of the season - Rishabh Pant The Delhi Daredevils' (DD) wicketkeeper-batsman was also adjudgedthe Emerging Player of the Season. Pant, who scored 684 runs from 14 games, batted at an incredible strike rate of 173.60. He collected a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. "I enjoyed the whole tournament, but it didn't go well for the team though. When you play a lot of matches you get confidence and that helps me and the team. Last year I was trying to hit a lot of sixes, but in this season I've stopped my instincts from taking over," said Pant. Most Valuable Player of the Season - Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder was also named the Most Valuable Player of the season. He has scored 357 runs and picked up 17 wickets to emerge as the most valuable player. Star Plus Nayi Soch Season Award - MS Dhoni The captain of Chennai Super Kings was awarded the Nayi Soch of the season award. A cheque of Rs. 10 lakh and a trophy was awarded by Star Plus to Dhoni who was selected from a shortlist by the commentators from the match award winners. Paytm Fair Play Award - Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians were awarded the trophy for finishing at the top of the fair play table. Aditya Tare collected the award on behalf of his team. This award was given to MI after being judged by the Umpires, over the course of the league and playoff matches during the season, to have best upheld the spirit of the game in their matches. The Umpires rated each of the two teams in each match based on the following criteria: upholding spirit of the game during the match;

showing respect to the opposition;

showing respect for the laws of the game; and

showing respect to the Umpires.

Additional credit was given for examples of exceptional behaviour in line with the above criteria (for example a fielder signalling that a ball had not been caught cleanly or a batsman walking without waiting for the Umpire's decision).