Cricket

IPL 2018: Full list of award winners at the 11th edition

Written By:
IPL 2018: Full list of award winners at the 11th edition

Mumbai, May 27: Chennai Super Kings gave a perfect finish to their dream run as they lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday (May 27).

IPL SPECIAL SITE | CSK CROWNED 2018 CHAMPIONS | STATS

Chasing a competitive total of 179, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson slammed an unbeaten ton to guide Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It took him 10 balls for Watson to get off the mark, but the veteran cricketer proved age is just a number and smashed a brutal 117 not out from only 57 deliveries to steer the Super Kings home.

Watson smashed eight sixes and 11 fours to seal another IPL crown for Chennai on their return to the tournament following a two-year ban following corruption allegations.

With this win, MS Dhoni lifted his third IPL trophy and equalled Rohit Sharma who has also led Mumbai Indians to as many IPL triumphs.

As the curtains came down on the 11th edition of IPL, individual awards were given away. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson and Kings XI Punjab pacer won the Orange and Purple Cap awards respectively.

Who else struck it big? Find out here.

1. IPL 2018 Winner - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

1. IPL 2018 Winner - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL Trophy, all under MS Dhoni, to equal Mumbai Indians - who have also won three IPL titles. The MS Dhoni-led side received Rs 20 crore prize money and trophy.

All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes.

Previous Champions:

2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC)

2010 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2011 - CSK

2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

2014 - KKR

2015 - MI

2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

2017 - MI

2. Runner-up - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

2. Runner-up - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH got Rs 12.50 crore and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes.

Previous losing finalists:

2008 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

2010 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

2011 - RCB

2012 - CSK

2013 - CSK

2014 - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

2015 - CSK

2016 - RCB

2017 - Rising Pune Supergiant

3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament) - Kane Williamson (SRH)

3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament) - Kane Williamson (SRH)

SRH captain Williamson scored runs from 17 matches (8 50s, Highest 84). The award carries Rs 10 lakh and trophy. The New Zealand captain received the award.

Previous Winners:

2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 616 runs

2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618

2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608

2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733

2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733

2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660

2015 - David Warner (SRH) - 562

2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973

2017 - David Warner (SRH) - 641 runs

4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in tournament) - Andrew Tye (KXIP)

4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in tournament) - Andrew Tye (KXIP)

Kings XI Punjab pacer Andrew Tye took 24 wickets in 14 matches (Best 4/16) and bagged the Purple Cap. The Aussie pacer played on the day and grabbed a four-for in that game as well. Last season, he took 12 wickets from 6 games for The GujaratLions. Rs 10 lakh and trophy.

Previous winners

2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 22 wickets

2009 - RP Singh (DC) - 23

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC) - 23

2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) - 28

2012 - Morne Morkel (DD) - 25

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 32

2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) - 23

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 26

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 23

2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 26

Stylish Player of the Season - Rishabh Pant

Stylish Player of the Season - Rishabh Pant

Delhi Daredevils' wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was named the FBBStylish Player of the Season for playing some very innovative shots and entertaining knocks all through this season. He collected a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

The left-handed stylish batsman scored 684 runs in 14 games.

Super Striker of the Season: Sunil Narine (KKR)

Super Striker of the Season: Sunil Narine (KKR)

The West Indies all-rounder from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was given the award of Super Striker of the Season as he played some sensational innings while opening the batting for KKR.

Narine scored 357 runs in 16 games for KKR this season.

Perfect Catch of the Season - Trent Boult

Perfect Catch of the Season - Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer took a brilliant single-handed catch near the boundary rope and stunned Virat Kohli - the batsman. Rishabh Pant collected the cheque of Rs 10 lakh on his behalf.

Emerging player of the season - Rishabh Pant

Emerging player of the season - Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Daredevils' (DD) wicketkeeper-batsman was also adjudgedthe Emerging Player of the Season. Pant, who scored 684 runs from 14 games, batted at an incredible strike rate of 173.60.

He collected a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

"I enjoyed the whole tournament, but it didn't go well for the team though. When you play a lot of matches you get confidence and that helps me and the team. Last year I was trying to hit a lot of sixes, but in this season I've stopped my instincts from taking over," said Pant.

Most Valuable Player of the Season - Sunil Narine

Most Valuable Player of the Season - Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder was also named the Most Valuable Player of the season. He has scored 357 runs and picked up 17 wickets to emerge as the most valuable player.

Star Plus Nayi Soch Season Award - MS Dhoni

Star Plus Nayi Soch Season Award - MS Dhoni

The captain of Chennai Super Kings was awarded the Nayi Soch of the season award.

A cheque of Rs. 10 lakh and a trophy was awarded by Star Plus to Dhoni who was selected from a shortlist by the commentators from the match award winners.

Paytm Fair Play Award - Mumbai Indians

Paytm Fair Play Award - Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians were awarded the trophy for finishing at the top of the fair play table. Aditya Tare collected the award on behalf of his team.

This award was given to MI after being judged by the Umpires, over the course of the league and playoff matches during the season, to have best upheld the spirit of the game in their matches. The Umpires rated each of the two teams in each match based on the following criteria:

  • upholding spirit of the game during the match;
  • showing respect to the opposition;
  • showing respect for the laws of the game; and
  • showing respect to the Umpires.
  • Additional credit was given for examples of exceptional behaviour in line with the above criteria (for example a fielder signalling that a ball had not been caught cleanly or a batsman walking without waiting for the Umpire's decision).

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 0:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue