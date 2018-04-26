IPL 2018: Great to see Dhoni hitting sixes but disappointed that he hit them against us: Kohli

But RCB skipper Virat Kohli looked at the larger picture and said he was happy for Dhoni. But was quick to add that how he wished the Dhoni blitz was not against the Royal Challengers.

"I am happy for him (Dhoni). Great to see him strike a few (sixes), not against us though. We wouldn't have liked that. He's hitting the ball really well this IPL. He is in a happy space, batting higher up and expressing himself. Seems to be enjoying it. Credit to him as well," Kohli said after the match.

The Royal Challengers bowlers will have a lot of work to do as they failed to defend a score in excess of 200 for the second time this season. Kohli was understandably disappointed by the turn of events after the RCB bowlers conceded over 130 runs in just 11 overs taking just one wicket.

"Many things that we can look at before the next match. The way we bowled is just not acceptable. Just not good enough on the day, 72/4 and giving away runs like that for just one wicket is criminal. Something that we need to address going forward because we haven't bowled well.

"If we cannot defend even 200, it's a problem somewhere. It hurts at the moment, very tough for us to swallow but great game for Chennai," said Kohli.

Kohli did not hide behind the usual excuses of short boundary and flat pitch.

"Pitch has played really well, we are happy with that. Spin came as a massive factor, both for us and for them. But quality batting from both sides getting 200-plus. Great game for people to see but as a team, we are disappointed to not get across the line,' said Kohli.