IPL 2018: I was in the zone, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers was rightly adjudged man of the match for that knock and the South African said he entered the zone on Saturday night.

"Some of those nights when I see the ball well, last two innings, I didn't. But tonight it was nice and clear. It buys my time an extra split second to make a decision. When I do get going, I cash in on the momentum," said De Villiers after the match.

"I spoke about being a black mamba earlier (on the mic during the match). And today I wanted to be that. This is the greatest crowd. But I must say when you get into the zone, you don't really hear much. It's just a buzz," said De Villiers.

Skipper Virat Kohli played his own part with a 30 off 26 balls - not quite dominant or fluent but backing De Villiers to the hilt. Kohli walked back a satisfied man after the match.

"These 30 runs are bigger than the 90-odd in the last game. We won. We still have a few areas to correct, but when you have the brilliant AB in the team, he always makes you smile," said Kohli.

"We understand our games very well and then he starts going off. And we know if we can get a 60-70 run partnership, we could win the game. Pity I couldn't stay till the end but Corey and Mandy did well. [The catch by Trent Boult to dismiss Kohli) I was stunned when he took it, that's a brilliant catch, it happens in the IPL specially.

"That's a catch when you look back, you don't feel bad about getting out. The way we started with the ball was very good, we were spot on until 15 overs. Lot of positives, we can still rectify a few areas. They always support us well here, and we know if the team believes then the crowd also believes. We'll keep pushing hard for them," Kohli signed off.