IPL 2018: Jasprit Bumrah doesn't know what pressure is: Mumbai Indians coach Jayawardene

Praising Bumrah for quality bowling in the death-overs, the former Sri Lankan captain said the 25-year-old doesn't know what pressure is.

"Bumrah doesn't know what pressure is! (chuckles). I'm happy to have him and he knows his job in and out. Bumrah is a big part of our team," Jayawardene told media persons.

Supporting his coach's observation team's skipper Rohit Sharma said, "I agree with Mahela, Bumrah just comes in and does what he likes to do irrespective of the situation. Bumrah had a lot of pressure on him last year. This year with a lot of quality in our attack, he'll feel a little relieved."

Jayawardene and team's skipper Rohit attended a press conference in Mumbai and talked about the team's preparations ahead of IPL 2018. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and leaving no stones unturned for the upcoming season.

Talking about the squad's composition, the head coach felt confident about the team's strength quality of domestic players.

Mahela said, "Having domestic players in form is a healthy headache. The domestic guys are contesting each other internally to claim a spot in the first XI. To understand each other is very important for us. Hence, we've invested a lot of time in it.

When asked about the option of mid-season player transfers he said, "It's a great option for franchises to have the opportunity to trade mid-season (mid-season player transfers). We'll keep an eye out."

"We are prepared (to contain teams on slower tracks). I wouldn't call our spin department inexperienced, it's all about being fresh. We are confident," he added further.

Team's skipper Rohit said his team is capable of facing all types of challenges in the tournament and stressed they have players for all seasons.

Talking about his team's opening conundrum, the Mumbaikar said they are keeping it as a surprise as they have a lot of options both at the top and also in the middle-order. MI have batsmen like Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Rohit (himself) who can open the innings.

"I would like to keep the opening combination as a surprise. Evin (Lewis) is good, Ishan is good and our middle order looks strong too. A lot of our domestic players are in form. Siddhesh Lad has been a part of the franchise for 3 years and somewhere down the line, he'll get his opportunity," said the 30-year-old India cricketer.

On the inclusion of the option of Decision Review System (DRS) in the IPL, Rohit said they will get better with experience.

"DRS will only help us get better. It's a great addition to the tournament," added Rohit.

Talking about team's opening game against two-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit said both the teams share a great bond and rivalry over the years.

"Rohit: MI and CSK share a great bond and a great rivalry over the years. Whoever deals best with the pressure will come out on top," added Rohit.