IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

Led by Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP look an entirely new team. Ashwin, who was part of Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, was propped up at the IPL 2018 auction in January for Rs 7.60 crore.

IPL Special page | KXIP squad | Full schedule

Punjab were big spenders this auction. They retained Axar Patel and went big for Karnataka batsman and India opener KL Rahul, acquiring his services for Rs 11 crore. They also bought unpredictable big-hitter Chris Gayle for his base price of Rs 2 crore in the third round of bidding.

Yuvraj Singh and Barinder Sran, both from Punjab, are included in the KXIP squad.

That apart, they have huge T20 batsmen in Australians Aaron Finch, Andrew Tye and Marcus Stoinis and South African David Miller.

Coached by former India opener Virender Sehwag, Punjab look to go all the way this IPL.

Here's the full schedule of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2018:

Sunday, April 8

vs Delhi Daredevils at 4 pm (1600 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Friday, April 13

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm (2000 hrs), M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday, April 15

vs Chennai Super Kings at 8 pm (2000 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Thursday, April 19

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8 pm (2000 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Saturday, April 21

vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Monday, April 23

vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Thursday, April 26

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday, May 4

vs Mumbai Indias at 8 pm (2000 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Sunday, May 6

vs Rajasthan Royals at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday, May 8

vs Rajasthan Royals at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday, May 12

vs Kolkata Knights Riders at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Monday, May 14

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Wednesday, May 16

vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, May 20

vs Chennai Super Kings at 8 pm (2000 hrs), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1/3 and streamed on Hotstar