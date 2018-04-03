IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

Chandigarh, April 3: Kings XI Punjab kick things off at home against fellow northern outfit Delhi Daredevils in the first of Sunday's double-header on April 8.
Led by Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP look an entirely new team. Ashwin, who was part of Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, was propped up at the IPL 2018 auction in January for Rs 7.60 crore.
Punjab were big spenders this auction. They retained Axar Patel and went big for Karnataka batsman and India opener KL Rahul, acquiring his services for Rs 11 crore. They also bought unpredictable big-hitter Chris Gayle for his base price of Rs 2 crore in the third round of bidding.
Yuvraj Singh and Barinder Sran, both from Punjab, are included in the KXIP squad.
That apart, they have huge T20 batsmen in Australians Aaron Finch, Andrew Tye and Marcus Stoinis and South African David Miller.
Coached by former India opener Virender Sehwag, Punjab look to go all the way this IPL.
Here's the full schedule of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2018:
Sunday, April 8
vs Delhi Daredevils at 4 pm (1600 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Friday, April 13
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm (2000 hrs), M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, April 15
vs Chennai Super Kings at 8 pm (2000 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Thursday, April 19
vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8 pm (2000 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Saturday, April 21
vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Monday, April 23
vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Thursday, April 26
vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Friday, May 4
vs Mumbai Indias at 8 pm (2000 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Sunday, May 6
vs Rajasthan Royals at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Tuesday, May 8
vs Rajasthan Royals at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Saturday, May 12
vs Kolkata Knights Riders at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Monday, May 14
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Wednesday, May 16
vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, May 20
vs Chennai Super Kings at 8 pm (2000 hrs), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1/3 and streamed on Hotstar
