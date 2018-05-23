IPL 2018: KKR Vs RR: Highlights: Karthik, spinners propel Kolkata to 2nd Qualifier in style

With this emphatic win over RR, KKR have booked a ticket to the second qualifier where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on Friday (May 25). The enthusiastic Kolkata crowd at Eden Gardens would turn out in huge numbers once again to support their home side.

Defending a competitive total of 169, KKR bowlers showed a great deal of character and came back strongly in the second-half of the innings. At one stage Rajasthan batsmen were cruising comfortably but KKR spinners pulled things back for their side.

Turning point of the match:

Rajasthan were looking to win this game easily till Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson were batting. At the end of 14 overs, the scoreboard read 106/1 with Rahane and Samson both nearing their fifties.

But the batting side's decision to take the batting time-out broke Rahane's concentration as he was dismissed on the first ball of the 15th over bowled by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. Rahane misread the googly from Kuldeep and attempted a sweep shot but the ball took a leading edge from his bat and the bowler pouched it comfortably.

The visitors then pinned their hopes with another set batsman, Samson, who was also looking in sublime touch. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman (50 off 38) notched up his third fifty of the season and everyone felt he's poised to finish the innings for Rajasthan.

Perhaps, the pressure of scoring runs quickly took a toll on him and the right-handed batsman ended up gifting his wicket away to Piyush Chawla on the penultimate ball of the 17th over. He attempted a front-foot slog against the leg-spinner but mistimed it only to be caught at long-on by Javon Searles.

Samson threw his wicket away:

At the time of Samson's dismissal, Rajasthan required 43 off 19 balls. With match very much in their grip, KKR bowlers ensured Heinrich Klaasen (18*), Stuart Binny (0) and Krishnappa Gowtham (9*) couldn't do any damages.

Young Prasidh Krishna - who bowled the 18th and 20th over - conceded 3 and 8 runs to ensure his team register a huge victory and romp into the qualifiers in some style.

Credit for KKR's emphatic win should also be given to their skipper Karthik as he kept faith in his bowlers even when things were not going in their favour. After the second time-out, the hosts pulled their house together and turned things around.

Captain's knock from Karthik, Russell's pyrotechnics with bat:

Earlier leading from the front, Karthik struck yet another fine half-century to recover his team following a top-order collapse in the power-play. Sunil Narine (4), Chris Lynn (18 off 22) and Robin Uthappa (3 off 7) were back into the dugout in the power-play itself.

Karthik, who is in a form of his lifetime at the moment, recovered his team's innings from a tight spot by stitching crucial partnership first with Shubman Gill (28 off 17) and later with Andre Russell (49* off 25).

Karthik, who has accumulated 490 runs so far, slammed his second fifty of the season. He scored 52 off 38 before getting dismissed by Ben Laughlin in the 18th over. But Russell, who wasn't in the best of his form, came out to make some statement with his batting as hammered 5 massive sixes in his innings and propelled his team to a fighting total.

For Rajasthan, Ish Sodhi (4-0-15-0) and Krishnappa Gowtham (3-0-15-2) were the pick of the bowlers. While Jaydev Unadkat, costliest bowler in the IPL auction, once again failed to live up to the expectations as the left-arm pacer leaked 35 runs from his 2 overs.

Absence of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes:

In the batting department, Rajasthan certainly missed the services of Jos Buttler who was in sensational form for the franchise ever since he was promoted to open the innings. Buttler's absence was badly felt as young Rahul Tripathi (20 off 13) couldn't give his team an explosive start in the run chase. Despite having wickets in their hand, Rajasthan failed to reach home.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes - who also happens to be their costliest buy of the season - was also missed by skipper Rahane. The New Zealand-born all-rounder could have been the difference for the side had he been available tonight. However, the left-handed batsman wasn't in the best of his form with the bat but could certainly have helped with the ball.

They'll now hope for a better show next year and if possible make some necessary changes to their squad in the auction next year. KKR, on the other hand, would now prepare for the big match a day later and would hope to continue the winning momentum under their charismatic leader - whom many had signed off quite early in the tournament.