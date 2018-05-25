IPL 2018: KKR Vs SRH: Qualifier 2: Live Updates: Kuldeep traps dangerous looking Dhawan in front

Upbeat after an emphatic win in the Eliminator, two-time champions KKR will be aiming to exploit SRH's recent run of poor form.

KKR shocked all with their decision to chase while Sunrisers stunned all with their squad for the crucial game. SRH made three changes to their side by dropping Manish Pandey, Sandeep Sharma and wicketkeeper Shreewats Goswami and included Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha and debutant Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata, on the other hand, are playing with only three foreign players in their side tonight. Young India U-19 pacer Shivam Mavi has replaced Javon Searles tonight.

"We will bowl first. We would like to chase down the target. We fought hard (against RR), we showed good character, we came back hard and we finally won the game. It's always the case in a must-win game, two good teams are out to play today. Just one change for us, Shivam Mavi replaces Javon Searles," said Karthik after winning the toss.

"Looks like a good surface, we need to put the runs on the board and defend it. We need to move on and put our best effort. This is not the time to be conservative, it's a must-win game for both teams and we need to put our best foot forward. We have three changes, Hooda, Saha and Khaleel are in, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami and Sandeep Sharma are out," said Williamson.

While KKR ticked all the boxes during the business end of the tournament with four wins on the trot, table-toppers Sunrisers have slipped after finishing on top of the league table. Call it complacency or the lack of performance from their middle-order, Sunrisers have lost four straight games, something that will be a cause of concern for Kane Williamson's brigade.

Arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul delivering consistently along with Rashid Khan, Sunrisers will like to extract whatever juice is available from the Eden Gardens track when they come out to bat. But with the momentum strongly in favour of KKR, it will need a special effort from the SRH to stop the Kolkata juggernaut and return to winning ways.

Sunrisers' slide began in Pune when their famed bowling attack failed to defend 180 against Chennai and then went on to lose to RCB, KKR and CSK in subsequent games. The famed bowling attack also failed against Delhi Daredevils.

Out for a 'golden duck' in the last match, Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs) will have to rise to the occasion but it is the middle order that has created problems for SRH.

Two wins shy of winning the title, Karthik will look to go full throttle in a standout season for the softspoken Tamil Nadu cricketer. Their biggest strength has been the team's ability to stand up and perform in case someone fails.

Both KKR and SRH won once each in the round-robin league. Since their defeat at home, Kolkata have come a long way and won in Hyderabad. The winners will face Chennai in the IPL-11 summit clash in Mumbai on May 27.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi.