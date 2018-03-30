IPL 2018: MS Dhoni turns emotional while talking about Chennai Super Kings' return - Watch

IPL Special Site | CSK Fans throng Chepauk to watch their 'Thala'

In such a rare instance, the 'Thala' showed his emotional side while addressing his teammates and talking about the return of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

CSK is making its comeback after suffering a suspension of two years following the orders of the Supreme Court after franchise's team principal Gurunath Meiyappan was found guilty of betting during IPL.

Dhoni was the captain of the franchise for eight straight years before the team was suspended by the apex court. The Ranchi-lad had to play for Rising Pune Supergiant, now defunct, for the next two years and it was during his days in RPS when Dhoni witnessed a decline in his graph. He was sacked as the captain of the franchise in the previous season (IPL 2017) as RPS failed to perform in IPL 2016.

Dhoni, who is hailed as one of India's finest cricketer and most successful captains of all time, had to go through a lot during those days as some even questioned his integrity as the skipper.

Now that CSK, one of the most popular IPL franchise, is returning the skipper was addressing his teammates and support staff. It was at this address when the 36-year-old became emotional.

Dhoni said at the event, "As I said it was, I knew I would play for the Pune team but the actual moment comes when you start walking with the team-sheet in your hand till that point of time its only practice and everything. It was a very emotional moment...since I have started playing T20 cricket represented the Indian cricket team, Jharkhand team in few tournaments and CSK for eight years, so it was an emotional moment not to see myself in yellow."

"But at the same time as professionals, we have to move ahead and also not to prove to anyone but to prove a point to myself that I am making sure whatever I gave in for CSK, I am not leaving any inch that I am not giving for the Pune team," he added. Seeing him get emotional- teammate Suresh Raina quickly offered him a drink.

Here's the video:

CSK will be playing the opening game of IPL 2018 against defending champions Mumbai Indians at iconic Wankhede Stadium to kick-off the cricketing extravaganza in the nation.

The Yellow Brigade have lifted two IPL trophies (2010, 2011) under Dhoni's leadership. They are also the only team to have won two T20 Champions League.