IPL 2018: My role in Sunrisers Hyderabad is well-defined, says Siddarth Kaul

The 27-year-old Kaul has impressed everyone with his performances in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) grabbing 13 wickets from 11 matches with an economy rate of 7.50.

"I am elated on my selection in the Indian team. The good wishes of my parents and my hardwork of over the years have paid off. My role in Sunrisers set-up has been well defined and that has helped me perform. Hopefully, I can continue my good form in India colours also," Kaul said.

Kaul had earlier been picked for senior India team during last year's home ODI series against Sri Lanka but didn't get to play a game.

Earlier on Thursday, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson shared an unbeaten 176-run stand to overshadow a breathtaking hundred from Rishabh Pant as Hyderabad sailed into the Indian Premier League play-offs with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Delhi Daredevils here tonight.

Delhi's 187 for five was a challenging target but Dhawan (92 not out off 50 balls) and captain Williamson (83 not out off 53) ensured Sunrisers sauntered home in 18.5 overs.

Sunrisers, who lead the table with 18 points from 11 games, showed tonight that they could not just defend small totals but also chase down stiff targets. Dhawan, due for a big score, rose to the occasion with a sublime innings that were laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. Williamson was not far behind as he breezed to his sixth fifty-plus score of the competition.