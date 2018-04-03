IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony, Start Date, Time, Venue; List of Bollywood performers

The IPL fever is slowly gripping the nation and the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after a two-year layoff is adding up to the hype.

IPL Special Site | Full Schedule

As always, the opening ceremony of the cash-rich league will be grand as always and Bollywood celebrities will be performing live and set the stage on fire with their performances.

The opening ceremony will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai prior to the opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Top Performers:

Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the opening ceremony. Actor Ranveer Singh was also supposed to give his performance but he has pulled out due to health concerns. Now, reports are claiming that BCCI will rope-in superstar Hrithik Roshan to replace Ranveer.

The ceremony is expected to run for around ninety minutes in Mumbai and will end around 7:15 pm, 15 minutes prior to toss.

Time: The opening ceremony would, therefore, start from 5:30 PM on April 7.

Channels: The Event will be telecast Live on StarSports 1, HD1, StarSports 3, HD3. Starsports Tamil will also telecast the event live. A total of 12 channels will telecast the entire event.

HotStar.com will stream it Live.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Unlike every year, only two captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will be attending the ceremony this time.

Captains of other franchises Virat Kohli (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (RR), Kane Williamson (SRH), Gautam Gambhir (DD), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), R Ashwin (KXIP) will not attend the ceremony due to logistical reasons.

Eight franchises, studded with the biggest names in the business, will entertain billions of cricketing fans across the globe.

Every team will play 14 matches each before the start of the playoffs. The teams will play 7 games at home while they will also play the same number of matches away. Top four teams in the points table at the end of league games will qualify for the playoffs.

The 11th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be played at nine venues across 51 days.