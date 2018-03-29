IPL 2018: Players who can replace Steve Smith and David Warner

New Delhi, March 29: The infamous Ball-Tampering Scandal has also taken a toll over the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are badly hit after two big names in the business i.e. Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended by Cricket Australia for a period of 12 months. Immediately after CA's decision, the BCCI banned both the players for the upcoming IPL season.

Smith and Warner, the captain and the vice-captain of the Australian side, were found guilty in the ball-tampering saga and breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Unavailability of Warner and Smith will badly affect both the teams for they were not just the captains of their respective franchises but also the pillars of their success. The void created by these two players has increased the headache of the franchises for they will now have to search for a potential replacement of these two.

The franchises will now be required to pick any player from the list of players, who went unsold during the IPL Auction 2018. However, there are quite a few big names, who were ignored during the auction, whom the two franchises may now consider picking up.

However, both the teams require completely different kind of players to fulfil the void created by Smith and Warner's ouster. If Smith is a middle-order batsman, Sunrisers will have to sort out their opening issues in the absence of explosive Warner.

As Kane Williamson has already replaced David Warner as the captain of the SRH, the team management would definitely look to get an explosive opener.

Here are a few players whom these two franchises might pick as a potential replacement to Warner and Smith:

Martin Guptill (Base Price Rs 75 lakh): The right-handed batsman from New Zealand was overlooked by the franchises during the auction but in the absence of an explosive batsman like Warner, he could be the player SRH are looking for. He played for Mumbai Indians in the previous season of the IPL. Hashim Amla (Base Price Rs 1.50 crore): One of the biggest shockers of the IPL Auction was when the talented South Africa batsman was ignored by the franchises. Despite scoring runs, including a breezy century, in the previous edition of IPL, Amla didn't find any takers in the auction. Now, in the absence of a seasoned middle-order batsman in Smith, Rajasthan Royals might consider picking the South Africa batsman. Eoin Morgan (Base Price 2 crore): The England limited-overs captain was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last season and now in the absence of a big overseas player like Warner, the Sunrisers might once again turn their focus towards Morgan. The left-handed middle-order batsman will also turn out to be a good bet for Royals as they would want an aggressive batsman in the middle-order. Luke Ronchi (Base Price Rs 75): The former Kiwi wicketkeeper-batsman was billed as one of the most sought-after cricketers in the T20 leagues, but the franchises surprised all by ignoring him. Ronchi was the standout figure in the success Peshawar Zalmi, who lifted the PSL trophy for the second time. With Williamson as the new captain of SRH, the New Zealand batsman might get an IPL call. Shaun Marsh (Base Price 1.50 crore): The left-handed batsman from Australia has been a find of IPL after he became top-scorer in the opening season. Sunrisers might consider him to replace his fellow countryman, Warner, for he's an aggressive opener and understands the pitches and conditions in India very well. Alex Hales (Base Price 1 crore): The English wicketkeeper-batsman is known for his exploits in the limited overs but was neglected during the IPL Auction, but in the absence of Warner and Smith, any team might consider picking him up for IPL 2018. He could be a good opening option for Sunrisers while he could prove out to be a good option for Royals in the middle-order as well.