IPL 2018 Playoffs: Schedule, Teams List, Venue, Tickets, Timings,TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

On Friday night (May 18) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had the chance of displacing SRH as the top team in the points-table and/or guarantee themselves the second spot by the end of the season.

IPL Special Site | IPL Points Table | IPL Stats | MYKHEL Fantasy League

However, the shambolic defeat at the hands of Delhi Daredevils in their penultimate league game would now put CSK's (16 points from 13 games) dream of finishing among top two in jeopardy, as Kolkata Knight Riders (14 from 13 games) are following them closely.

A win for KKR and a subsequent defeat for CSK in their final games would change the standings in the points table for the two teams.

With just 4 games remaining in the league stage, there is still a tough fight between as many as five teams to finish in the top four.

As of Saturday (May 19) at the end of Match No. 52, SRH and CSK are the two teams to have qualified for the play-offs.

While KKR (14 points, with NRR -0.091), Mumbai Indians (12 points, NRR 0.384), Royal Challengers Bangalore (12 points, NRR 0.264), Rajasthan Royals (12 points, NRR -0.403) and Kings XI Punjab (12 points, NRR -0.490) still remain in contention.

However, KKR, MI and RCB are the ones who have a slight edge over rest of the teams. So, by the end of the 56th match on Sunday (May 20) it will be clear which of the remaining teams will be making it to the play-offs.

Top four teams in the points table, at the end of the league stage, will qualify for the play-offs. Top two teams in the points table will clash with each other in the Q 1 while the teams at 3rd and 4th position will face each other in Eliminator. The Winner of Eliminator will lock horns with the loser of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2. Winner of Qualifier 2 will then face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the Final.

To buy tickets: Click here

TV Channels: StarSports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Timings: All play-offs games will start a 7 PM (IST). Toss will be held at 6:30 PM (IST).

Here is the play-offs schedule:

May 22 (Tuesday) - Qualifier 1 (7 PM IST) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (1) Vs TBC (2)

May 23 (Wednesday) - Eliminator (7 PM IST) - Kolkata (Eden Gardens Stadium)

TBC (3) Vs TBC (4)

May 24 - REST DAY

May 25 (Friday) - Qualifier 2 (7 PM IST) - Kolkata (Eden Gardens Stadium)

Loser of Qualifier 1 Vs Winner of Eliminator

FINAL

May 27 (Sunday) - (7 PM IST) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

Winner of Qualifier 1 Vs Winner of Qualifier 2

May 28 (Monday) - Reserve Day

Note: No reserve days for Qualifiers and Eliminator.