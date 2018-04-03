IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

IPL special page | RR squad | Full schedule

Rajasthan definitely have the manpower to pull off a surprise in the IPL. England all-rounder Ben Stokes was their top buy in the auction for Rs 12.50 crore. They also went big for India left-arm bowler Jaydev Unadkat, a T20 specialist who performed amazingly well for India's T20I series against Sri Lanka.

However, Royals had to let go of their captain Steve Smith following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in Australia. India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will skipper the side in the IPL 2018. Although Rahane admits Smith will be missed, he surely has the calibre to lead the side to glory on their return into the IPL fold. Heinrich Klaasen was named Smith's replacement in the side.

With off-spinner K Gowtham and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson in the mix, Royals can surely pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Here's the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2018:

Monday, April 9

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Wednesday, April 11

vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunday, April 15

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 4 pm (1600 hrs), M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wednesday, April 18

vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Friday, April 20

vs Chennai Super Kings at 8 pm (2000 hrs), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunday, April 22

vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunday, April 29

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Wednesday, May 2

vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday, May 6

vs Kings XI Punjab at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday, May 8

vs Kings XI Punjab at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Friday, May 11

vs Chennai Super Kings at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunday, May 13

vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tuesday, May 15

vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday, May 19

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1/3 and streamed on Hotstar