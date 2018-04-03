IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

Jaipur, April 3: Rajasthan Royals are one of the two sides - the other being Chennai Super Kings - making a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Champions of the inaugural edition, Royals will look to turn in a similar performance this edition.
Rajasthan definitely have the manpower to pull off a surprise in the IPL. England all-rounder Ben Stokes was their top buy in the auction for Rs 12.50 crore. They also went big for India left-arm bowler Jaydev Unadkat, a T20 specialist who performed amazingly well for India's T20I series against Sri Lanka.
However, Royals had to let go of their captain Steve Smith following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in Australia. India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will skipper the side in the IPL 2018. Although Rahane admits Smith will be missed, he surely has the calibre to lead the side to glory on their return into the IPL fold. Heinrich Klaasen was named Smith's replacement in the side.
With off-spinner K Gowtham and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson in the mix, Royals can surely pull a rabbit out of the hat.
Here's the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2018:
Monday, April 9
vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Wednesday, April 11
vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Sunday, April 15
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 4 pm (1600 hrs), M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Wednesday, April 18
vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Friday, April 20
vs Chennai Super Kings at 8 pm (2000 hrs), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunday, April 22
vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Sunday, April 29
vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Wednesday, May 2
vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Sunday, May 6
vs Kings XI Punjab at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Tuesday, May 8
vs Kings XI Punjab at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Friday, May 11
vs Chennai Super Kings at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Sunday, May 13
vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Tuesday, May 15
vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saturday, May 19
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1/3 and streamed on Hotstar
