IPL 2018: SRH vs MI preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live streaming & More

A 💪 win for @SunRisers, 💔 for @mipaltan - the 1st match fortunes for the two teams couldn't have been more different!

What will happen when they lock horns? Find out in this #BESTvsBEST battle on April 12, LIVE on the Star network. pic.twitter.com/igJCp7ofUv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2018

Sunrisers is believed to have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his superb skill sets of seam and swing, Billy Stanlake for raw pace and Siddarth Kaul to hit the deck.

Add to it Rashid Khan's fast leg-breaks and googlies are still a mystery for most batsmen while Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin is miserly on most days.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, is filled with a galaxy of stars and are often known to be slow starters in a marathon tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be expecting a better effort from his batsmen as 165 on a good batting track wasn't par for the course.

Evin Lewis, who has two T20 hundreds against India, skipper himself and the explosive Kieron Pollard would like to show their big-hitting prowess on Thursday.

Time for some Fielding practice as well #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/2LCEgc6lZt — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2018

For MI, the biggest gain from the opening game was young leg-spinner Mayank Markande's performance on IPL debut as he accounted for Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

"He (Markande) has got great control of whatever he does, so, I think going forward he will be a great weapon for us," MI Captain Rohit Sharma had said recently.

While googly is his stock ball, it will be interesting to figure how well Markande can bowl his leg-breaks.

Mumbai's another concern will be their death bowling as Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman and Mitchell McClenaghan all missed their length with Dwayne Bravo going on a rampage during the other night at Wankhede.

Working together towards one goal is the key.



In the second episode of Coach Cam, @MahelaJay explains how he gets the boys gunning for our goals. 👇#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/z2lyc1cJUd — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 11, 2018

Hardik Pandya played his heart out but his ankle injury could be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit.

For Sunrisers, it was a good start under new skipper Kane Williamson, who didn't look out of place after David Warner's suspension from the league due to ball tampering charges.

Shikhar Dhawan's blazing form has continued, which is the biggest shot in the arm for the 'Orange Army' apart from a bowling attack that looks potent on any surface.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Match begins at 8 pm

Live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Hotstar