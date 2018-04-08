IPL 2018: Bravo blitzkrieg puts Twitterati in awe as he helps CSK beat MI in humdinger

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai looked set for a comfortable win in their opening game but the West Indies' all rounder's blitzkrieg ensured CSK snatched defeat out the host team's jaws.

West Indies international Bravo hit a stunning 68 from just 30 balls to bring the Super Kings back into contention. After Bravo's departure on the final ball of the 19th over, Kedar Jadhav kept his cool and took Chennai over the line on the penultimate delivery of the innings. Seven runs were required off the final over, bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

A thrilling finale sees the Super Kings return to the competition in style, having been suspended for the last two seasons on corruption charges.

The match had almost slipped off CSK's hands as debutant Mayank Markande trapped the visiting side with his spin. He trapped the Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in his spin web and set up the match for the hosts but Bravo had other ideas.

The right-handed batsman from West Indies accumulated 20 runs each from 18th and 19th over bowled by Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively. By the time he was dismissed on the final ball of the 19th over, there wasn't too much left to be done. Kedar Jadhav, who was retired hurt due to a hamstring injury, hit the winning runs as 7 were needed from the final over.

Elated with CSK's stunning win in a humdinger, Twitterati couldn't control their excitement and hailed Bravo for his champion-knock.

Here's who said what on Twitter over CSK's win:

Dwayne Bravo outstanding with the ball in his last two overs and some great hitting in the end. Great come from behind win. IPL couldn't have had a better start #MIvCSK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 7, 2018

Well done @ChennaiIPL. Lot of emotions flowing on and off the field. What a way to start the @IPL season. #MIvCSK #VivoIPL2018 — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 7, 2018

To smack one of the best death bowlers off the part three times in one over takes serious skill. What a start to the IPL. Tremendous win for @ChennaiIPL. Bravo, Bravo, Bravo :) #MIvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 7, 2018

#MIvCSK

Summary of the match -

CSK won the toss.

MI tossed the win. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 7, 2018

Wow what a start to the Ipl!!! Amazing win, @DJBravo47 simply amazing!!!! Welcome back Csk!! @ChennaiIPL @ — Mike Hussey (@mhussey393) April 7, 2018

Typical Dhoni. “I am a practical man, I was thinking of the quantum of loss more than winning” #CSKvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 7, 2018

It's a 'fit-man's' game n not a 'young-man's' game. Dwayne Bravo..... Take a bow . Couldnt have asked for a better comeback #CSK #CSKvMI — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) April 7, 2018

In a game where three international spinners of serious repute were playing, a young uncapped Indian spinner bowled the best. That’s why I Love The #IPL #Markandey — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 7, 2018

In the end well played #CSK @DJBravo47 and two injured players @JadhavKedar and @hardikpandya7 gave their heart for the team . Great start to the IPL not for me as a @mipaltan fan but we will bounce back and @StarSportsIndia awesome experience congratulations — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) April 7, 2018

Did we really witness that. Superb start to the festival. IPL 11 begins in style and Bravo just produced one of the best IPL innings. Start hi https://t.co/9lVaINcRSI ..#MIvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2018