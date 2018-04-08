Cricket

IPL 2018: Bravo blitzkrieg puts Twitterati in awe as he helps CSK beat MI in humdinger

Mumbai, April 8: Dwayne Bravo's all-round effort with bat and ball helped two-time champions Chennai Super Kings seal a dramatic one-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their return to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2018).

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai looked set for a comfortable win in their opening game but the West Indies' all rounder's blitzkrieg ensured CSK snatched defeat out the host team's jaws.

West Indies international Bravo hit a stunning 68 from just 30 balls to bring the Super Kings back into contention. After Bravo's departure on the final ball of the 19th over, Kedar Jadhav kept his cool and took Chennai over the line on the penultimate delivery of the innings. Seven runs were required off the final over, bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

A thrilling finale sees the Super Kings return to the competition in style, having been suspended for the last two seasons on corruption charges.

The match had almost slipped off CSK's hands as debutant Mayank Markande trapped the visiting side with his spin. He trapped the Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in his spin web and set up the match for the hosts but Bravo had other ideas.

The right-handed batsman from West Indies accumulated 20 runs each from 18th and 19th over bowled by Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively. By the time he was dismissed on the final ball of the 19th over, there wasn't too much left to be done. Kedar Jadhav, who was retired hurt due to a hamstring injury, hit the winning runs as 7 were needed from the final over.

Elated with CSK's stunning win in a humdinger, Twitterati couldn't control their excitement and hailed Bravo for his champion-knock.

Here's who said what on Twitter over CSK's win:

