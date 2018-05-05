IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Daredevils Hyderabad: Williamson guides SRH to a clinical win

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | SCHEDULE | SCORECARD

The young Daredevils batsmen who are striving hard to keep their team afloat in the tournament face a stern test against a formidable bowling attack of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Just like previous editions, the Daredevils once again had a stop-start campaign in the ongoing IPL and are standing on the verge of yet another early elimination.

"The wicket seems to be dry but it's hard too. We have won a majority of the matches batting first. Ricky Ponting came up to all players and said there's no place for complacency. We have to win every game and there's no looking back. We have been really positive and we believe in ourselves. We have two changes, Dan (Christian) comes in for Colin Munro and Naman Ojha comes in for Shahbaz Nadeem," said Iyer after winning the toss.

SRH skipper Williamson said he too would have batted after winning the toss.

"We would have had a bat as well. Usually plays similar throughout. It's going to be fairly consistent throughout the 40 overs. It was a good opportunity for the guys to relax and refresh a little bit. It's nice to have a few days off and look forward to the back half. Just one change, Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for Basil Thampi," said the New Zealand cricketer.

The Delhi outfit is currently placed sixth with just three wins out of nine games and with five more matches remaining this season, the Daredevils cannot afford to slip any further if they wish to make it to the four-team play-offs.

But having suffered a string of losses under Gautam Gambhir who stepped down from captaincy on his own, the Delhi side looked in a much better shape under young Shreyas Iyer's leadership. The Daredevils have a reason to smile after it got back to winning ways, beating fellow laggards Rajasthan Royals in their last game at home ground on Wednesday (May 2).

Among the bowlers, Trent Boult has been among wickets for Daredevils, claiming 13 scalps so far. He has been impressive in death overs too. The likes of young Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, though, need to do more.

SRH, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top with 12 points from eight games. The Sunrisers' journey has been a fairytale one so far this season with their bowling unit turning out to be a revelation by defending low scores.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Naman Ojha, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.