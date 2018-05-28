Cricket

IPL 2018: The boys are hurting at the moment: Kane Williamson

Skipper Kane Williamson says the Sunrisers Hyderabad players are a hurt lot after defeat against Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai, May 28: Kane Williamson, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, said the entire team has been hurt after the eight-wicket loss in the IPL 2018 final to the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (May 27).

"We thought it'll be a competitive total as the pitch did hold a bit. We saw that in our first five-six overs, and for the large part of the game we were doing okay. But hats off to Shane Watson. You do have to congratulate CSK. It's frustrating, because we played some really good cricket for the large part," said Williamson after the match.

"It wasn't to be and they certainly showed their experience. The boys are hurting at the moment, but we've fought hard. A shame not to come across the line, but a lot of positives. Every team is trying to find their balance, but no doubt, when we have a quality bowling attack, then it's a great asset.

"But it's a challenge to get that bat-ball balance. But it does come down to the commitment of the guys, and we can't fault them on that. Positive attitude, and when we finally look back, you look at a couple of small moments. If you are the captain, you're playing, so that's something I enjoyed. I was in and out earlier, so nice to contribute this season. You get given a role, and you try to adapt it the best you can. It's a collective effort," said Williamson.

Sunrisers' coach Tom Moody said Watson made all the difference with a spectacular hundred.

"Watson's inning was special. We thought we had a competitive total. It needed something special, and Watson turned up tonight. It's been a very good season. We had a few setbacks early on, but in general, we were exceptional. We did well at home and away.

"And yes, we've lost a few, but that's a reflection of how good the tournament is. The losses allowed us to rejig. Kane's been wonderful. He's shown the cricketing world that he's a 3-dimensional cricketer. And when he's captain, every team is very lucky. We're fortunate to have him in our squad.

"Rashid's a terrific cricketer. Not only India, but the cricketing world has fallen in love with him. Not only his bowling, but his commitment in the field is great too," said Moody.

