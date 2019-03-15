Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings players not to undergo Yo-Yo Test to prove fitness

By
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings players not to undergo Yo-Yo Test to prove fitness

New Delhi, March 15: Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri must be the biggest exponents of the Yo-Yo Test, but MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) isn't going to keep the much talked about fitness test as a criterion for the players to prove their fitness for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

As per an IANS report, former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan has picked the 2km or 2.4km run and the Sprint Repeat test as the measuring scale to gauge the fitness of the players. Ramji is associated with the franchise till the first game of this season.

IPL 2019 Special Site | CSK Complete Squad

"I have picked the 2km or 2.4km run to check the fitness standards of the players as also the Sprint Repeat test. Just because the national team does the Yo-Yo test doesn't mean I need to follow the process.

Srinivasan further added that during his days with the Indian team, the training regime wasn't the same for Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. He further stated that he prepares challenges for players keeping their specific requirements in mind.

"Similarly, if Virat Kohli is keen to do deadlifts and his body reacts positively to it, doesn't mean that MS must also do them. The Yo-Yo is more suited to aerobic sports like football and that is how it started.

"Also, fitness is a wide spectrum and it is important to keep a comprehensive approach to overall fitness and not just on endurance level. Overall tabulation is very important to look into the various factors like strength, power, agility, endurance, flexibility etc," he said.

Talking about Dhoni's workout regime, he said: "MS is in a different zone altogether. He likes to keep things very simple. He doesn't do clean-and-jerk and other forms of powerlifting. He likes to do his strength work and boxing work. Basically, he is a smart trainer and works on a set of exercises that is simple and helps sharpen his skills."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue