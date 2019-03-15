IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings players not to undergo Yo-Yo Test to prove fitness

As per an IANS report, former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan has picked the 2km or 2.4km run and the Sprint Repeat test as the measuring scale to gauge the fitness of the players. Ramji is associated with the franchise till the first game of this season.

IPL 2019 Special Site | CSK Complete Squad

"I have picked the 2km or 2.4km run to check the fitness standards of the players as also the Sprint Repeat test. Just because the national team does the Yo-Yo test doesn't mean I need to follow the process.

Srinivasan further added that during his days with the Indian team, the training regime wasn't the same for Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. He further stated that he prepares challenges for players keeping their specific requirements in mind.

"Similarly, if Virat Kohli is keen to do deadlifts and his body reacts positively to it, doesn't mean that MS must also do them. The Yo-Yo is more suited to aerobic sports like football and that is how it started.

"Also, fitness is a wide spectrum and it is important to keep a comprehensive approach to overall fitness and not just on endurance level. Overall tabulation is very important to look into the various factors like strength, power, agility, endurance, flexibility etc," he said.

Talking about Dhoni's workout regime, he said: "MS is in a different zone altogether. He likes to keep things very simple. He doesn't do clean-and-jerk and other forms of powerlifting. He likes to do his strength work and boxing work. Basically, he is a smart trainer and works on a set of exercises that is simple and helps sharpen his skills."