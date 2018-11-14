IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings retains core group for IPL 12; release Mark Wood, 2 uncapped players

As per an official release on Wednesday (November 14), CSK released England pacer Mark Wood and two uncapped domestic players, Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma, from their original 25-member squad.

Wood played just one game before returning home to prepare for the home season while Kanishk and Kshitiz didn't get a game.

They have also retained England all-rounder David Willey, who was drafted as a replacement for injured Kedar Jadhav and even played three matches for the franchise, has been retained.

MS Dhoni-led CSK returned to the IPL fold after a ban of two years and went on winning the title. It was CSK's third title triumph in their seventh appearance in the final. They now level with Mumbai Indians for most titles in the cash-rich domestic league.

By retaining all-time captain Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Ravindra Jadeja and using the Right to Match card at the 2018 Player auction for Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis, the team's think-tank pieced together the core of the team and that served the side with distinctions in the opening decade, said a media release.

Ambati Rayudu, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay will also be part of the CSK squad for the next season.

"We have really valued experience. MS (Dhoni) and I are on the same wavelength the experience counts," Head Coach Stephen Fleming had said during the IPL 2018 auction.

"We have a multi-skilled team in our ranks... that, to us, is very important as it gives us options throughout the course of the season. Around the world, the experienced players have always been consistent," former New Zealand great added.

The auction for the next season of the IPL will be held on December 16 in Bengaluru.