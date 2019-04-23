IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Watson 53-ball 96 brings CSK to winning ways - As it happened

Chennai, April 23: As Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad at home they would be aiming to arrest the mini-slide after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Tuesday (April 23).
The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will almost ensure a play-off berth with a win at MA Chidambaram Stadium but their top three's poor form will be their biggest worry. CSK's top-order has been struggling and Sunrisers Hyderabad's in-form bolwing attack isn't going to make things easy for the hosts either.
If CSK's problem is the non-performance of the top-order, Sunrisers Hyderabad's issues are the non-performers in the middle-order. A major chunk of Hyderabad's runs have come from the bat of the openers, David Warner (517 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (445 runs).
Sunrisers registered an easy win over Super Kings when they hosted the latter at their home in Hyderabad, last week. Warner and Bairstow once again shined for SRH in a low-scoring game.
CSK lost their previous game by a narrow margin of 1 run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Dhoni single-handed pulled off another incredible chase. While Dhoni's Herculean effort to pull off another miraculous chase has been the talking point, it is difficult to overlook the poor show of CSK's top three.
Back at its den after a schedule of away games, Dhoni's men will be slight favourites due to the overall balance of their squad. It will also be Bairstow's last game for Hyderabad as he heads back to England for World Cup preparations. The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and coach Stephen Fleming attributed it to being one of the reasons for top-order's poor
Here are the live updates from the match between CSK and SRH:
Shane Watson, Man of the Match: I was due for runs, that's for sure. I can't thank Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni enough for their belief in me. Most of the teams I've played in, I would have been dropped by now but they showed the trust in me. Of course, I was doing alright in the PSL and in the BBL too, struck the ball well. Needed some things to go my way, like it did today when Bhuvi was all over me. He is an incredibly skilful bowler as he swings it both ways.
MS Dhoni, the winning captain: I think you can give individuals some games and the team gives them the rest. Watson has been a matchwinner for us. He has been batting well in the nets. Whatever small innings he played so far, he was middling them well although he did struggle a bit. This is the time when you need to back them. The management's thinking was to give him as many games as possible. And the team winning also means that a player gets more games than he would actually get. It's good to see different individuals step up every game. Nice to see our bowling department do well but would like our batting unit also get into the mode that's necessary for the playoffs. If I tell everyone what it is, then they won't buy me at the auctions. It's a trade secret. The crowd support and franchise's support are key of course. Huge credit has to also go to the support staff who play a huge role in keeping the team atmoshphere good for the team and other individuals. Other than this, I can't reveal anything till I retire. It's alright, not showing signs of getting worse. With the World Cup coming, I need to be careful as that comes first
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the losing captain: It was a par score on that wicket. There was dew on the ground but that didn't really bother us. The way Watson batted we couldn't really do much. This is probably the first off day for Rashid in three years, anyone can have an off day. The credit goes to Watson. We will obviously miss Bairstow but we have players in the squad who can replace him. We have three away games now out of four and we have to win those games to qualify. We have to be our best to defeat RR. I have learnt a lot doing captaincy.
The winning moments!
.@ChennaiIPL have made it a habit to take it to the last over but finish the game, winning by 6 wickets 💛#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/8gAiGUx6oX— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2019
It's all over! Kedar Jadhav gets the winning runs and Chennai beat SunRisers by 6 wickets with 1 ball remaining. Shane Watson has announced his return to form and CSK have once again went up at the top.
@ChennaiIPL back on track. Good to see Shane Watson in beast mode tonight. That was vintage.— ian bishop (@irbishi) April 23, 2019
Wicket! Ambati Rayudu mistimes the ball and Vijay Shankar takes a simple catch. CSK - 175/4 in 19.4 overs. 1 needed from 2 balls. This team has a habit of making it a nail-biting finish.
Scores level! 1 needed from 3 balls.
SIX! Kedar Jadhav hit Sandeep for a maximum. 2 needed from 4 balls. Brilliant fielding effort from Manish in the deep.
0,1,1,1L,1,0! 4 came from that over bowled by Khaleel. CSK - 167/3 after 19 overs. They need 9 from last 6 deliveries.
W,0,1,1L,1,0! 3 runs and the big wicket of Shane Watson came from that over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. CSK - 163/3 after 18 overs. 13 needed from 12 balls. Rayudu and Jadhav are present into the middle.
Wicket! Shane Watson (96) misses a well-deserved to. He misses his fifth IPL ton as Jonny Bairstow takes a stunning catch to bring an end to stunning innings. It would have been a wide had he not attempted a shot. Bhuvneshwar strikes. CSK - 160/3 after 17.1 overs. 16 needed from 17 balls.
1,6,1,0,0,2! 10 runs came from that over bowled by Khaleel. CSK - 160/2 after 18 overs. 16 needed from 18 balls.
SIX!! Shane Watson pulls Khaleel for another maximum. He moves on to 95.
Milestone! Watson has completed 8000 T20 runs tonight.
The 🇦🇺 superstar has crossed 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs in T20 cricket!#CSKvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/cbE7B85U9U— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2019
Four! Watson sweeps Rashid and gets a boundary. 15 runs came from that over bowled by Rashid and he finishes with 4-0-44-1. How often do you see Rashid ending up with such figures? CSK - 150/2 after 16 overs. 26 needed from 24.
SIX!! Shane Watson dispatches Rashid for a maximum. It was googly from Rashid and brilliantly hit.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Watson off Bhuvneshwar. The first one was brilliantly played towards the third man while the second one just took a leading edge and raced towards slip cordon for a boundary.
4,1,4,6,0,1! 16 runs came from that over bowled by Rashid. CSK - 125/2 after 14 overs. 51 needed from 36. Bhuvneshwar brings himself into the attack in the 15th over.
SIX!! Shane Watson pulls Rashid for a maximum. 15 runs from his 4 deliveries so far in this over.
Four! Shane Watson sweeps Rashid and gets a boundary. Good effort in deep by Sandeep but in vain.
Four! Rashid Khan has been brought into the attack and Rayudu gets a boundary on the first delivery. It was timed to perfection and in gap.
Crowd's reaction to Watson's fifty!
The #Anbuden roar for Watto 50! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvSRH 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/AbgYqcLA7C— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2019
1,1,0,1,1,1! 5 runs came from the final over of Shakib's spell. Superb over from the left-arm spinner. CSK - 109/2 after 13 overs. 67 needed from 42 balls.
SIX!! Shane Watson hammers Sandeep Sharma over mid-wicket and gets to his first fifty of the season. He gets to his fifty off 35 deliveries.
Dhoni invests in stocks and holds. Doesn't sell or dump. #Watson— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2019
Four! Shane Watson hits Sandeep Sharma towards mid-on boundary. Powerfully hit and the ball bisected the fielders in the deep.
CSK are 80/2 after 10 overs.
Wicket! Suresh Raina (38) has been stumped by Bairstow. It was a googly and the batsman failed to read it. Brilliant bowling from Rashid and he gets the wicket they were looking for. The 77-run stand between him and Watson comes to an end.
Rashid Khan bowls the 10th over for Sunrisers. CSK - 73/1 after 9 overs
Dropped! Thick edge from Shane Watson's bat off Sandeep and Bairstow makes a full dive towards his right. It would have been a stunning catch and Watson would have departed for 33.
CSK - 68/1 after 8 overs. Some heated exchange of words between Watson and Rashid into the middle. Who will win this battle?
Four! Suresh Raina cuts Rashid towards third man boundary. The ball sailed towards the first slip and raced towards the boundary.
Four! Brilliant shot down the ground by Watson against Rashid Khan. That was powerfully struck.
9 runs came from that over from bowled by Shakib. Some recovery for the hosts after poor start. CSK - 58/1 after 7 overs.
SIX!! Shane Watson pulls Shakib and gets a maximum. With that shot came 50-run partnership between him and Raina.
SIX!! Raina pulls Sandeep for a maximum on the final delivery. 4,0,4,4,4,6! Brilliant over from CSK's perspective. 22 runs came from that over. CSK - 49/1 after 6 overs.
Raina has swung momentum CSK’s way with some lusty hitting off Sandeep Sharma. Not all strokes were well-timed, but 22 runs in the over was just the boost his team needed— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 23, 2019
Four! Three boundaries in a row and fourth overall from this over bowled by Sandeep Sharma.
Four, Four! Raina gets a boundary off Sandeep towards fine leg boundary. The southpaw now hits him towards third man boundary.
Four! Sandeep Sharma is brought into the attack and Suresh Raina gets a boundary towards mid-wicket boundary. CSK - 31/1 after 5.1 overs.
Four! Shane Watson gets a boundary over extra-covers. Vijay Shankar made a brilliant effort near the boundary but couldn't prevent it. 10 runs for Watson off two deliveries against Khaleel.
SIX!! Shane Watson pulls the short-pitched delivery from Khaleel Ahmed for a maximum.
8 runs came from the first over bowled by Shakib. Good comeback by the left-arm spinner after getting hit for a boundary on the very first ball. CSK - 16/1 after 4 overs.
Four! Shakib has been introduced in the attack and Watson gets a boundary. Brilliant shot from the opener.
6 runs and the big wicket of Faf du Plessis came from that over bowled by SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar. CSK - 8/1 after 3 overs.
Four! Suresh Raina drives Bhuvneshwar down the ground for a brilliant boundary on the first ball he faced.
Direct Hit!! Umpires go upstairs to check if Faf du Plessis has made it to the crease Brilliant throw from Hooda. The Third Umpire takes his time and rules in favour of SRH as it was a close call. Du Plessis is run out for 1. CSK - 3/1 after 2.3 overs.
Slow start for CSK as they've scored just 2 runs from 2 overs as they chase 176.
Single on 11th delivery! SunRisers pacers couldn't have wished for a better start with the new ball.
0,0,0,0,0,0! Brilliant start with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with a maiden over. Shane Watson let all those six deliveries go through him. CSK - 0/0 after 1st over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the attack for SunRisers Hyderabad.
2nd innings! Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis to open innings for CSK as they are chasing 176.
1,0,2,2,1,2! 8 runs came from that over bowled by Dwayne Bravo and Sunisers Hyderabad post a respectable 175/3 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey - 83* plays a brilliant knock. But CSK bowlers recovered well in the end.
That was a good recovery from @ChennaiIPL. At one stage, it looked as if 190+ was on the cards for Sunrisers, but they pulled it back. Deepak Chahar was instrumental in this - shots against him had a Timing Rating of just 78, the lowest of any bowler. Tough to get away. #CSKvSRH— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 23, 2019
Four & Wicket!! Vijay Shankar (26) gets a boundary off Deepak Chahar and attempts a big hit over mid-on and Jadeja takes simple catch in the deep. SRH - 167/3 after 19 overs.
Tad risky maybe, but Hyderabad’s tactic of taking the attack to Chennai’s bowlers has paid off. Daunting score on this pitch already— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 23, 2019
Dropped! Suresh Raina puts down a catch and Manish Pandey gets a reprieve. Nothing has gone right for the hosts tonight.
1,1,1,4,1,1! 9 runs came from over no. 18 for Sunrisers. SRH - 160/2 after 18.
Four! Brilliant shot from Vijay Shankar over covers. Wide yorker from Bravo but the batsman read it well and got the dividends.
Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 151/2 after 17 overs. 13 conceded by Tahir from his final over. He remains wicketless tonight and conceded too many runs from his standards.
This is already the most runs CSK spinners have conceded in an innings since 2014. #IPL2019 #CSKvSRH— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 23, 2019
SIX!! Manish Pandey pulls Imran Tahir for a maximum over mid-wicket. Tahir has been ineffective tonight.
0,2,0,0,1,1! 4 runs came from that over bowled by Jadeja. SRH - 138/2 after 16 overs. Both Vijay Shankar (13*) and Manish Pandey (65*) should be looking to go all guns blazing in the death overs and carry the momentum in their dugout at the end of the innings. They have dominated CSK bowlers brilliantly so far.
1,6,0,0,1,2! 10 runs came from the third over bowled by Tahir. He has been wicketless so far. SRH - 134/2 after 15 overs. They should look for 175-180 from this stage.
SIX!! Vijay Shankar hits Imran Tahir over long-on for a maximum. Brilliant shot from the local boy who has played a lot of cricket at Chepauk.
Wicket! Sharp catch and quick stumping from MS Dhoni (out both ways) and that brings David Warner's innings to an end for 57. Harbhajan gets the second wicket in his final over. SRH - 120/2 after 13.3 overs.
4,1,1,1,1,0! 8 runs came from that over bowled by Jadeja. SRH - 116/1 after 13 overs. They are cruising and CSK are looking clueless as how to break this partnership.
Very interested in seeing how Dhoni plays this situation. He normally controls the game here in Chennai with spin but the batsmen have attacked his spinners.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2019
This partnership is worth 110 off 67 deliveries.
Fifty! 5th consecutive half-century from David Warner. Mr Consistent has been in sensational form this season. This is his 43rd fifty of IPL.
Four & Fifty!! Manish Pandey makes most of the opportunity tonight as he hits first half-century of the season. This is his 13th IPL fifty. SRH - 103/1 after 11 overs.
Delighted that Manish Pandey has got the right batting position. He was losing himself down the order, even when he was captain of Karnataka. He is a clean striker and he has put on a show today.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2019
Halfway stage: Sunrisers are cruising as they reach 91/1 after 10 overs. Warner - 48* & Pandey - 41*. These two have attacked Chennai bowlers and how?
SIXXXX! Manish Pandey dispatches Imran Tahir over mid-on for a maximum. He's played positively so far.
SIX!! David Warner hits Jadeja over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nothing is working for CSK spinners tonight. 12 runs came from that Jadeja over. SRH - 81/1 after 9 overs.
6 runs came from the first over bowled by Bravo. SRH - 69/1 after 8 overs. They are going at a healthy run rate of 8.63 per over. CSK spinners have been ineffective after Harbhajan's first over.
9 runs came from that over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Runs are coming in easily for Sunrisers. Chennai desperately need a wicket now else Warner and Pandey will make things difficult for the hosts. SRH - 63/1 after 7 overs.
50-run partnership between Warner and Manish off just 29 deliveries.
Another productive over for SRH as 11 came from the final over of the powerplay. Sunrisers have reached 54/1 after 6 overs.
Four! Manish Pandey opens the face of the bat and guides the ball towards fine leg boundary off Harbhajan.
4,1,4,3,0,1! 13 runs came from that over bowled by Deepak Chahar. #SRH - 43/1 after 5 overs. They have recovered well after Bairstow's early dismissal.
4,1,4! David Warner started Deepak Chahar's over with a boundary and Manish Pandey hits a four now. These two are looking in sublime touch.
SIX!! Manish Pandey hits second maximum of the over. Warner started the proceedings against Harbhajan with a six and Manish ended with a six. He's looking in fine touch.SRH - 30/1 after 4 overs.
SIX!! David Warner hits Harbhajan Singh down the ground for a maximum.
Four! Short-pitched length ball from Chahar and Warner pulls him towards mid-wicket boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are 9/1 after 2 overs. Superb first over by Harbhajan.
Four! Manish Pandey walks into the middle at one down and he opens his account on the very first ball he faces. Hits Harbhajan down the ground.
Wicket! Harbhajan strikes again in his first over at Chepauk! Jonny Bairstow (0) edges and MS Dhoni takes a simple catch. SRH - 5/1 after 1.3 overs.
0,Wd,0,2,0,0,1! Tight first over from Deepak Chahar against David Warner on a pitch that isn't offering too much to the pacers. SRH - 4/0 after 1st over.
1st innings! SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow walk into the middle. Super Kings step into the field. Deepak Chahar to start with the new ball for CSK.
SRH (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: We would have bowled first too. We will miss Williamson but Warner and Bairstow have been brilliant for us. Not really worried about the middle-order, they have not got much chance in the middle. But we all know they are talented. Manish Pandey comes in place of Nadeem.
MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. It is good to be back home. We will be here for the next 10 days. When you are not travelling it brings down the fatigue. We have made one change, Harbhajan comes in place of Shardul Thakur. our top-order needs to be consistent. All the batters have been batting well but they need to take care of their shot selection.
CSK: Harbhajan Singh IN, Shardul Thakur OUT. SRH: Manish, Shakib IN for Kane and Nadeem.
Toss: MS Dhoni wins toss and elects to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar leads SRH in the absence of Kane Williamson.
The @ChennaiIPL win the toss and elect to bowl first against the @SunRisers.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/Vfb8BdSbhP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2019
Deepak Chahar's role with the new ball will be important for CSK tonight.
Cherry shines with the new ball that's shining! Roar #Yellove for a peach of a spell from Cherry! #WhistlePodu #CSKvSRH 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/cXQF6tG3TT— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2019
Kane Williamson will be missing this game tonight as he's flown back to NZ due to his grandmother's demise.
Pitch Report by Darren Ganga: More than 50% of the wickets have been taken by spinners on this wicket. So, spinners obviously will play an important role. This pitch is even-looking, there is no grass on this wicket and there is a little bit more moisture. The skill of the batsmen to score against the spinners might just be the difference in this encounter.
Jonny Bairstow would perhaps be playing his final IPL game tonight.
The entire team will be looking to give @jbairstow21 a 'standing ovation' for everything he's done this season! 🙌#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/IjkDjHchZq— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 23, 2019
Captain Cool Vs Captain Kane!
It's #Yellove vs the #OrangeArmy tonight in Chennai.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2019
Who are you rooting for?#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/FY2Z6Ibfse
Super Kings leaving for stadium.
The lions en route! Are you ready with all the #Yellove, #AnbuDen?! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/PrSLC7s6Kx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2019
