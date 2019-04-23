IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Watson 53-ball 96 brings CSK to winning ways - As it happened

Chennai, April 23: As Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad at home they would be aiming to arrest the mini-slide after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Tuesday (April 23).

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will almost ensure a play-off berth with a win at MA Chidambaram Stadium but their top three's poor form will be their biggest worry. CSK's top-order has been struggling and Sunrisers Hyderabad's in-form bolwing attack isn't going to make things easy for the hosts either.

If CSK's problem is the non-performance of the top-order, Sunrisers Hyderabad's issues are the non-performers in the middle-order. A major chunk of Hyderabad's runs have come from the bat of the openers, David Warner (517 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (445 runs).

Sunrisers registered an easy win over Super Kings when they hosted the latter at their home in Hyderabad, last week. Warner and Bairstow once again shined for SRH in a low-scoring game.

CSK lost their previous game by a narrow margin of 1 run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Dhoni single-handed pulled off another incredible chase. While Dhoni's Herculean effort to pull off another miraculous chase has been the talking point, it is difficult to overlook the poor show of CSK's top three.

Back at its den after a schedule of away games, Dhoni's men will be slight favourites due to the overall balance of their squad. It will also be Bairstow's last game for Hyderabad as he heads back to England for World Cup preparations. The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and coach Stephen Fleming attributed it to being one of the reasons for top-order's poor

