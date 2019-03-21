IPL 2019: CSK to donate proceeds from RCB match to Pulwama martyrs' families

The announcement was made by N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, that owns Chennai Super Kings.

The cheque will be handed over by the CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also a honorary Lieutenant Colonel with the Indian Army, on the day of the match, Srinivasan made the announcement, during a team get-together in Chennai on Wednesday (March 20).

CSK Director Rakesh Singh confirmed it.

"Our captain MS Dhoni, who is a honorary lieutanant colonnel of Indian territorial army, will present the cheque," Rakesh said.

According to insiders, tickets for the high-voltage contest against Virat Kohli-led RCB had already been sold out within hours on the opening day of the sale.

It is worth mentioning that in a similar gesture, another IPL franchise -- Kings XI Punjab -- have already donated a sum of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of five CRPF jawans who were martyred in the ghastly Pulwama terror.

As per reports, the franchise handed over cheques to the kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy on February 14.