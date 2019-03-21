IPL 2019: CSK to donate proceeds from RCB match to Pulwama martyrs' families

Chennai, March 21: In a noble gesture, Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to donate the entire proceeds of the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (March 23) to the bereaved families of the jawans who were killed in the recent terror strike at Pulwama.
The announcement was made by N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, that owns Chennai Super Kings.
The cheque will be handed over by the CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also a honorary Lieutenant Colonel with the Indian Army, on the day of the match, Srinivasan made the announcement, during a team get-together in Chennai on Wednesday (March 20).
The Lions who've roared for the longest time being felicitated with all the #Yellove! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/oQ3pCELw3I— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 20, 2019
CSK Director Rakesh Singh confirmed it.
"Our captain MS Dhoni, who is a honorary lieutanant colonnel of Indian territorial army, will present the cheque," Rakesh said.
#Yellove to all the jawans! 🦁💛https://t.co/KXeYx8pkhs— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 20, 2019
According to insiders, tickets for the high-voltage contest against Virat Kohli-led RCB had already been sold out within hours on the opening day of the sale.
It is worth mentioning that in a similar gesture, another IPL franchise -- Kings XI Punjab -- have already donated a sum of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of five CRPF jawans who were martyred in the ghastly Pulwama terror.
As per reports, the franchise handed over cheques to the kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy on February 14.
