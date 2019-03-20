IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab donate Rs 25 lakh to families of five Pulwama martyrs

As per reports, the franchise handed over cheques to the kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy on February 14, which left 40 personnel dead.

Cheques were distributed among family members of Jaimal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Tilak Raj. Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin and DIG CRPF VK Kaundal were present at the event.

Earlier, Team India contributed a sum of Rs 75 lakhs for the families of Pulwama martyrs.

Kings XI Punjab will play their opening match in the 12th season of the IPL on March 25 at Sawaiman Singh Stadium in Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals.

Contrary to the perception, KXIP will play all their home games in the league stage at IS Bindra International Stadium in Mohali.

They had a topsy-turvy season in IPL 2018 but led by an aggressive captain in Ashwin. KXIP would be raring to go full throttle in this season.

The team has some of the best T20 players in their ranks and they would be hoping to maintain the intensity all through the season.

In the first half of the 2018 season, KXIP were going all guns blazing but the team fizzled out halfway through and failed to make it to the playoffs stages. Ashwin and the support staff would be looking to learn from their mistakes and put up consistent show in 2019.