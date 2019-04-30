Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: CSK vs DC: Preview, Timing, Where to Watch, Live Streaming: Chennai look to be back on top against Delhi

By Pti
Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals on Wednesday
Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals on Wednesday

Chennai, April 30: Their net run-rate slipping into negative after a defeat against Mumbai Indians, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get back to No. 1 spot when they take on current table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday (May 1).

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL Points Table

Top of the table clash

Top of the table clash

An interesting contest is on the cards between two current top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-less CSK went down rather tamely to Mumbai Indians in their last game, which saw their net run-rate falling. Now with just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1.

Chennai hoping for MSD's presence

Chennai hoping for MSD's presence

Without his inspiring presence, CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the points table to Delhi.

With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will be hoping that their talismanic captain recovers from the bout of fever, which forced him to sit out the MI fixture, and be ready to feature in the last home match of the league phase.

Also, the home team will be expecting influential all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to be back in the mix too.

Delhi riding high on confidence

Delhi riding high on confidence

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be high on confidence having posted four wins in their last five matches.

Young Shreyas Iyer has done a good job of leading the team, which also has 16 points from 12 games, and has scored important runs.

He will be keen to put on some valuable runs on board against the formidable CSK and would also expect Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant to find ways to score on a sluggish Chepauk track.

Rabada vs spin-heavy CSK

Rabada vs spin-heavy CSK

It will be fascinating to see how the league's top wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada does on CSK's home turf, traditionally known to offer help to slow bowlers.

The spin-heavy CSK led by Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh could prove quite a handful for Dhawan & Co. and how they cope with that would determine the game's outcome, as would the Delhi tweakers performance.

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Match starts at 8:00 pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar

Live Updates on mykhel.com

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue