Cricket

IPL 2019: David Warner unites with Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates, smashes 43-ball 65 in warm-up game

By
File photo: David Warner

Hyderabad, March 18: Australia cricketer David Warner has returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) fold after missing the previous season. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star batsman warmed up nicely for the upcoming IPL 2019 season as he smashed a quickfire 43-ball 65 in the practice match.

Living up to his reputation of being one of the best limited-overs batsmen in the business, Warner warmed up nicely and slammed an aggressive half-century in the intra-squad practice game.

The left-handed opening batsman played some trademark shot in his stay at the crease during his stay at the crease till the 12th over.

The former Australia vice-captain is returning to cricket after facing a 12-month suspension from cricket following his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The 32-year-old cricketer and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday (March 16) and united with his IPL franchise on the very next day. Warner shared images of return on his official Instagram account.

"Great to be back here in Hyderabad with Sunrisers Hyderabad. I can't thank the franchise and fans enough for your loyal support over the last 12 months. Time to get back into it," he captioned the image.

Great to be back here in Hyderabad with @sunrisershyd I can’t thank the franchise and fans enough for your loyal support over the last 12months. Time to get back into it. #orangearmy #sideprofile

Meanwhile, all-rounder Yusuf Pathan hammered 30-ball 68 in the practice match and took the bowlers to the cleaners with his explosive batting.

Sunrisers - the runner-ups from the previous season - would be playing their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 24 (Sunday) at Eden Gardens. The match will begin at 4 PM.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
