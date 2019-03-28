IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals play a friendly match with JBL Sunshiners; JBL announces a sponsorship with DC

The association was announced at a friendly cricket match held between Delhi Capitals and JBL Sunshiners - a team of young, talented musicians from KM Music Conservatory (KMMC) and the 'Sunshine Orchestra' - mentored and supported by Academy Award winner - AR Rahman and his Foundation.

JBL is the official sponsor of Delhi Capitals team and has secured branding rights for the team's merchandise and promotional activities for the ongoing season. This new partnership offers JBL an opportunity to reach and connect with millions of cricket lovers across the world.

Delhi Capital's marquee players including Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and team Captain Shreyas Iyer participated in the match and played against the young JBL Sunshiners. HARMAN also announced extending its existing sponsorship of AR Rahman's 'The Sunshine Orchestra' project for the fifth consecutive year in India. The programme is designed to impart free music education to talented children from less privileged backgrounds.

"HARMAN and KMMC have a common vision of providing the right platforms for deserving young musicians in India. The friendly match with Delhi Capitals was a memorable event for my students who were absolutely thrilled to play with their favourite sports stars," said Founder - KMMC and HARMAN Ambassador, AR Rahman.

"We are also excited to extend our long-standing relationship with HARMAN to continue nurturing my dream project - The Sunshine Orchestra. Projects like Sunshine are the best way to gift the power of music to our future generations," he added.

Sumit Chauhan, Vice President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India said, "JBL is excited to partner with Delhi Capitals for this season of IPL T20 Cricket League. We play at the convergence of music, sports and culture and through this association, we will delight our fans. We are proud to work with KMMC and Dr Rahman's Foundation that works on training young musical talent in the country. The day was full of infectious enthusiasm displayed by Delhi Capitals and JBL Sunshiners. It was an honour to facilitate this wonderful interaction."

"It was a great event marking the partnership between JBL and Delhi Capitals," said Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals. "The team is thrilled to be associated with a brand known for its exceptional performance and a legacy of delighting Indian consumers. We couldn't have asked for a better way to energise the team than interacting with these wonderful and talented young musicians of KMMC."

