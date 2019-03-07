IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Players list: Complete squad of Shreyas Iyer-led DC

The Delhi Daredevils are the only team in the eleven editions of IPL to have the dubious distinction of never making it to the finals. The best they could reach was ending up semifinalists in 2008 and 2009. They managed to reach the playoffs in 2012 and finished third.

This year, under the leadership of young Shreyas Iyer and boosted with some fresh young talents, the team would be hoping to improve its performance. The Delhi franchise is brimming with match winners like Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.

The franchise made some interesting buys in the IPL 2019 Auction and would be relying on seasoned campaigners like Dhawan, Ingram, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, etc. for a change of fate this time around.

The Delhi-based franchise showed its faith in two-time IPL champion captain Gautam Gambhir last year, but the former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper stepped down as the captain midway through the tournament as the team couldn't get the desired results. Gambhir didn't even play for the side in the remainder of the tournament, making way for youngsters.

With no Gambhir this time around, Delhi Capitals would hope an improved show from another local boy, Shikhar Dhawan.

Here's all you need to know about DC for IPL 2019:

Home Ground: Feroz Shah Kotla

Squad strength: 25 (8 overseas)

Coach: Ricky Ponting

Players Bought IPL 2019 Auction:

Shikhar Dhawan (transfer)

Colin Ingram

Axar Patel

Hanuma Vihari

Sherfane Rutherford

Ishant Sharma

Keemo Paul

Jalaj Saxena

Ankush Bains

Nathu Singh

Bandaru Ayyappa

Players Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan.